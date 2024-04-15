'Not the greatest backdrop for Coventry semi-final'

[BBC]

Another difficult weekend for Manchester United - with some indicators all is not well in the Old Trafford camp after a run of one win in seven Premier League games.

United were adamant manager Erik ten Hag did not walk out of his post-match news conference following the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, even though he seemed to take exception to a question about potentially United's worst Premier League finish.

Club sources say Ten Hag thought he had finished and was already getting ready to leave when the question came, which the Dutchman felt was speculative given his side still have six games left.

Then there were the social media posts 'liked' by Alejandro Garnacho which were critical of Ten Hag's treatment of the young winger. They were eventually unliked, but only after a load of debate around whether the manager has control over his squad.

And then there was the small matter of being overtaken by Newcastle United in the table, so they are now seventh, which is where they finished under David Moyes.

Given the fifth Champions League place is not guaranteed and Chelsea (or Coventry City) could win the FA Cup, it raises the spectre of United either not qualifying for Europe at all or only making the Europa Conference League.

It is not the greatest backdrop to Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry.