Waiting for election results: Americans grapple with anxiety, fear and optimism while votes continue to be counted

On election night, Emiliano Diaz de Leon, 44, of Cedar Park, Texas, was worried.

As a Latino, he's seen the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on his community and has felt threatened by immigration policies of the Trump administration. A win for Republican President Donald Trump could mean no progress on the pandemic and an emboldening of Trump supporters who could target Latinos, he said.

Hours later, he watched as former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced during a news conference that the Democrat was on track to win. Diaz de Leon wasn't sure what to make of it.

"I don't really have a sense of relief and that I can breathe, but I have an optimism," he said Wednesday.

A sense of high anxiety has gripped the nation after a historic election that saw a record number of votes cast, testing nerves already frayed by the pandemic, crippling recession and raw racial divide.

In the balance sits control of the White House and Congress, and people's feelings about how the government will protect their jobs, their civil rights or their lives as the number of COVID-19 cases breaks records.

Interviews from across the USA show that some people can’t get election updates fast enough, while others want to disappear for hours or days until the results are official. Some are distracted by bingeing TV shows, others by working out. Coping comes in different forms, and nothing seems off-limits during this polarizing national moment.

In Safford, Arizona, David Morse, owner of Firing Pin Gun & Pawn, was so stressed out election night he decided to watch movies and only occasionally glance at the news before calling it a night early. "I couldn't take it," said Morse, 62, an ardent Trump supporter. "I don't watch a sausage being made."

Ariel Rabines, 30, of San Diego, felt similarly pained about election night, especially since things looked questionable for Biden, whom he supports.

"I woke up this morning a lot happier than when I went to bed last night," said Rabines, a marine biologist. "It's looking good, but I'm still anxious. Hopefully, the democratic process plays out the way it should, and whoever wins wins."

One thing is certain, someone eventually will be declared the winner, whether in hours, days or weeks. Until that time, Americans will have to learn to manage a challenging level of national stress.

"We need to take a breath," said Vaile Wright, director of clinical research and quality at the American Psychological Association. "This is literally out of our control right now. Go do something else. Watch a movie. Talk to a friend – not about the election. Do whatever's soothing, and put your phones away. Turn the TV off. Paying attention to it is not going to make it happen any sooner."

If you must stay abreast of the news, do so in moderation, counseled Elissa Epel, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California-San Francisco.

“Choose your favorite reliable sources of information and choose a time to check them, and then limit it to that,” Epel said. “It’s easy to be compulsive here, but it’s not the wise thing to do.”

