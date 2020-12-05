'If You’re Not Good Enough to Play the Bouncer, You Don’t Deserve Concussion Substitute' - Sunil Gavaskar

India's legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar said he doesn't agree to the concept of concussion substitute, saying batsmen who aren't good enough to play a bouncer don't deserve substitutes.

The concussion rule came into picture on Friday's Australia vs India Twenty20 International, where Ravindra Jadeja was substituted with Yuzvendra Chahal after the former was hit on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the last over of India's innings. Chahal then picked three wickets to emerge the Man of the Match.

“On the business of concussion substitute itself I don’t agree because maybe I’m old-fashioned, I’ve always believed that if you’re not good enough to play the bouncer and you get hit on the helmet then you don’t deserve substitutes," Gavaskar told India Today.

"But at the moment it is being allowed and according to the rules of the game, everything was done according to it and there was no problem with Chahal playing instead of Ravindra Jadeja."

Australia's all-rounder Moises Henriques had questioned whether Chahal for Jadeja was 'like for like'. Gavaskar said there should be no controversies as the match referee, David Boon, is an Australian himself.

"The match referee is an Australian, he is a former Australian cricketer David Boon. He was okay with Chahal substituting Jadeja," Gavaskar explained.

"They normally say like for like, you can argue that Chahal’s not an all-rounder but anyone who goes out with the bat whether he scores 1 run of 100 runs is an all-rounder as far as I’m concerned. And he bowls so it’s a like for like replacement. And the Australian match referee had no objection so I don’t see why there is so much of noise about it."