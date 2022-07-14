‘Not going to stand for this’: KC Council condemns recent acts of anti-LGBTQ vandalism

In the wake of a series of acts of anti-LGBTQ vandalism across Kansas City, the City Council on Thursday reaffirmed its support for the community.

The Kansas City Council condemned the vandalism in an unanimous vote approving a resolution reaffirming “its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and creating a safe and welcoming city for all residents, commuters, city employees and visitors.”

Councilwoman Andrea Bough, District 6 at-large, said it was important to her that the city reaffirm its commitments.

“When a symbol of love and inclusion in Brookside, in the heart of the sixth district, was vandalized,” Bough said, “the community, led by the youngest of our community, these children, came out and said, ‘we’re not going to stand for this; we are going to show that we are a city of diverse, inclusive and a welcoming community.’”

Six doors with the message “God’s doors are open to all” were defaced with an anti-LGBTQ message and a pride flag was ripped down from a pole on the United Church of Christ, at 205 W. 65th St., lawn earlier this month. Neighbors who helped to clean those up were present at City Hall Thursday for the resolution.

Those doors were put up after the church’s pride flag was painted over with what the church described as “an obvious statement of discrimination and hate,” in May.

Last week, campaign sign for Justice Horn, a candidate seeking to represent the First District for the Jackson County Legislature, was defaced with a homophobic slur.

In April, Overland Park police were investigating a hate crime after a banner in support of the LGBTQ community in front of a church in Johnson County was vandalized.