“It’s not fractured” – Pep Guardiola issues official update on Savinho’s injury sustained at Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a formal update on the injury sustained by Savinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old was withdrawn in the second-half of Manchester City’s exit from the Carabao Cup at the fourth round stage via the aid of a stretcher, appearing to be in tears as he left the field with a suspected ankle injury.

With the initial understanding being that Savinho had avoided any major injury, and sources close to the player telling City Xtra that it was “just a scare”, those initial indications appear to have been proven correct.

Alongside an increasing hope that Savinho may be in some way involved in Manchester City’s next Premier League outing and across their final matches before the international break, the winger has also been selected for duty with Brazil late this month.

Speaking ahead of City’s 10th Premier League outing of the season with Bournemouth their opponents on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola confirmed that his star wide talent had avoided any serious injury in North London.

“It was a knock, a strong one, but it’s not fractured,” Guardiola confirmed while stating that the 20-year-old has a possibility of being involved against Andoni Iraola’s side this weekend.

Commenting on the Brazilian’s performances since joining the club during the summer transfer window, Guardiola said, “He’s playing really good, so aggressive, he’s so young, he’ll improve. But yeah, the impact has been really, really good!”

It remains to be seen what sort of involvement Savinho has on the game this weekend, if any at all, with Manchester City having travelled to the south coast on Friday evening before spending the rest of the day and Saturday morning and lunchtime at their hotel base.

City will be hoping to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League table too this weekend, with a 1-0 victory over Southampton in their last top-flight outing being enough to move five points clear of Arsenal and ahead of Liverpool by a single point.