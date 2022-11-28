Not a ‘flawless implementation.’ Wake schools to learn from math curriculum fallout.

T. Keung Hui
·6 min read

Wake County will take more time to plan and fully implement large-scale curriculum rollouts in the future after backlash over the implementation of math and reading programs in recent years.

Wake County school administrators recommended Monday at least six to 12 months of planning time and a phased rollout of three to five years for new curriculum. The recommendations come after a presentation of a study showing mixed teacher reactions about how the new math and language arts curricula was quickly adopted.

“We’ve looked back now on the last five years of some really hard work, some work that has been productive in some areas and we’ve seen some growth and other areas where we haven’t seen the growth that we want to see,” said Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics.

“How do we apply those lessons with the next iteration of long-term sustainable, transparent curriculum procurement and evaluation in our district?”

Some Wake parents and students have protested the math curriculum used in middle and high schools. Some Wake teachers have complained about the math and language arts curricula.

“I hear the regret about moving too quickly and what’s been learned and also the impact on our staff,” said board member Karen Carter, who had been one of the critics of the curriculum shift. “But I want to point out the impact on our students, and many that have already left our system and there is nothing that we can do to help remedy that situation for them.”

Parents and students protest the use of the MVP Math curriculum outside the Wake County Public School System’s headquarters in Cary, N.C., on June 18, 2019,
Parents and students protest the use of the MVP Math curriculum outside the Wake County Public School System’s headquarters in Cary, N.C., on June 18, 2019,

Open educational resources

In North Carolina, the State Board of Education adopts the standards that should be taught in each subject. But it’s up to individual school districts and charter schools to pick the curriculum to teach those standards.

The new standards, particularly in math, were based on Common Core learning standards.

In 2017, Wake County began the switch from using traditional textbook publishers in favor of “open educational resources.” Prior to that, the curricula had widely varied in individual Wake schools.

“We moved forward with a large-scale fast-paced curriculum implementation,” Cook said at Monday’s meeting of the school board’s student achievement committee.

“There is a reason that we moved fast and the reason was because we all collectively agreed this is an emergency and our students deserve the very best in curriculum resources.”

Open educational resources, or OER, are materials that are either in the public domain or can be freely used or edited under a license. Wake contracts with OER providers for support services such as training teachers and printing materials for students.

Wake uses EL Education for elementary and middle school language arts. The new curriculum brought changes, such as more culturally diverse books and students spending more time in groups discussing what they’ve read.

‘Productive struggle’

Group work is also a major part of the math programs from Open Up Resources in middle school and the Mathematics Vision Project (MVP) in high school. MVP Math is also used in middle schools by students who are taking high school level math classes.

Instead of hearing a lecture and memorizing formulas, the focus has shifted to students working in groups to solve problems while teachers act as facilitators. The programs use the concept of “productive struggle,” in which students learn through increasingly challenging problems.

Some parents complained that the new math curriculum has left their students behind, forcing their children to use tutors or take less-challenging classes. Protests were held at school board meetings, and hundreds of students walked out of Green Hope High.

Carter, the board member, said it became so bad that some high school teachers were significantly using bell curves to help students pass in math.

At one point, MVP filed a defamation suit against a parent leading the opposition before ultimately dismissing the lawsuit.

“Nobody has said from the beginning that this was a flawless implementation,” Cook said.

High-quality curriculum?

On Monday, school administrators released a summary of a study on the implementation of the EL, Open Up and MVP curricula. While Wake said the majority of teachers were supportive of the programs, a large minority of educators raised concerns.

The full report will be released Wednesday.

Among the findings:

The percentage who felt they were able to implement the curriculum with fidelity ranged from 56% in middle school math to 61% in high school math, 69% in middle school language arts and 71% for elementary school language arts.

The percentage who believe the curriculum to be of high quality ranged from 64% in middle school language arts to 70% in elementary school language arts, 72% middle school math and 73% high school math.

Most teachers felt the curriculum supported students learning the 4Cs: communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.

Approximately 20% of teachers responded that the elementary school language arts curriculum was “not at all appropriate” for all students.

The percentage of teachers dropped over time of those who felt the elementary school language arts curriculum “definitely” met the needs of academically and intellectually gifted students and English learners.

But the percentage of math teachers and middle school language arts teachers who felt the curriculum “definitely” met the needs of gifted students, English learners and struggling students increased in 2021.

“I think the immediate move was not helpful to the majority of our students,” said board member Roxie Cash.

Mixed feelings on impact on students

Brad McMillen, assistant superintendent for data, research and accountability, told the board that the pandemic prompted them to rely more on surveys than on test data to assess the academic impact of the curricula.

Over time, McMillen said more teachers felt that the new curricula had a positive impact on student achievement. But a majority of teachers at some grade levels still don’t feel it’s having a positive impact.

About half of teachers felt the elementary school language arts curriculum had a positive impact on their students’ academic achievement, about one-third felt it made no difference, and the remainder asserted that it had a negative impact.

It went from about a third of middle school teachers feeling the language arts curriculum had a positive impact to 44% to 63%, depending on grade level, in the most recent survey.

It went from about a third of middle school teachers feeling the math curriculum had a positive impact to 44% to 58%, depending on grade level, in the most recent survey.

In the first year, only 29% of Math 1 teachers and 28% of Math 2 teachers felt MVP Math had a positive impact on student achievement. It’s now risen to around 53%.

Despite the concerns, Cook said there’s no data point “that says the wheels are so far off the track that we must stop what we’ve started, scrap it and start over again.”

McMIllen added there’s no data showing that Wake should go back to the old curricula.

“We don’t have teachers saying that the old curriculum was significantly better,” McMillen continued.

Family input in curriculum

School administrators are working on a new process for adopting curriculum that will include more public feedback and a longer process before making changes. The process calls for Wake to pilot new curricula before taking three to five years to phase it in district-wide.

Under the draft timeline, Wake will spend this school year reviewing changes to the social studies curriculum based on the recently adopted state standards.

The new process will include creation of a Family Curriculum Advisory Committee to advise the district. There will also be a new website that explains the curriculum development process.

“You’ve done a really, really good job of including everybody in this,” Cash said.

Latest Stories

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead b

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.