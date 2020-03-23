‘This is not a film’: Italian mayors rage at virus lockdown dodgers

A compilation video of mayors lambasting people for flouting coronavirus quarantine rules has struck a chord with Italians, who have shared it in their thousands on social media.

People have been jogging, playing ping-pong on the beach and walking their dogs more often than usual as an excuse to venture out.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

Symptoms are defined by the NHS as either:

a high temperature - you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new continuous cough - this means you've started coughing repeatedly

NHS advice is that anyone with symptoms should stay at home for at least 7 days.



If you live with other people, they should stay at home for at least 14 days, to avoid spreading the infection outside the home.

After 14 days, anyone you live with who does not have symptoms can return to their normal routine. But, if anyone in your home gets symptoms, they should stay at home for 7 days from the day their symptoms start. Even if it means they're at home for longer than 14 days.

If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.

After 7 days, if you no longer have a high temperature you can return to your normal routine.

If you still have a high temperature, stay at home until your temperature returns to normal.

If you still have a cough after 7 days, but your temperature is normal, you do not need to continue staying at home. A cough can last for several weeks after the infection has gone.



Staying at home means you should:

not go to work, school or public areas

not use public transport or taxis

not have visitors, such as friends and family, in your home

not go out to buy food or collect medicine – order them by phone or online, or ask someone else to drop them off at your home

You can use your garden, if you have one. You can also leave the house to exercise – but stay at least 2 metres away from other people.

Story continues

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, use the NHS 111 coronavirus service to find out what to do.

Source: NHS England on 23 March 2020





One of the mayors said: “I saw a fellow citizen amiably jog up and down the street, accompanied by a dog that was visibly worn out. I stopped and told him, ‘Look, this isn’t a film. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. So, you have to go home.”

Another said: “Where the fuck are you all going? You and your dogs … which must have an inflamed prostrate?”

The appeal came as the Italian government banned any travel inside the country and closed all non-essential businesses to stem the spread of coronavirus after a weekend in which more than 1,400 people died.

Supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and post offices are among businesses permitted to keep trading.

Italians are banned from moving across municipalities other than for “non-deferrable and proven business or health reasons or other urgent matters”.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that on Sunday police stopped 120 people from Milan who were trying to board a train to the south of the country.

Citizens must complete a self-declaration form to justify why they were leaving their home, with the only valid reasons being for work, health-related issues or to go to the supermarket.

Police have bolstered controls across the country and more than 40,000 people have been fined for breaking the rules within the first week of the lockdown. The army has been patrolling the streets in some places.

Officers have also come across people who were dishonest on the forms, writing that they were “going shopping” when instead they were doing something else.

Roma Today reported on Saturday that two men went out to sell drugs. Others have written they went out for “love” so that they could meet their partners, and two women wrote they were visiting their elderly and sick aunt, who turned out to be a healthy woman in her 40s. Others said they were going to work, when in fact they were meeting friends for a game of cards.