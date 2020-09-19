Not Feeling Full-On Hiking Boots? Try This Cool Sneaker-Style Hybrid

Will all the sneaker stans in the house please raise their hands? Oh, wow — that’s a lot of you. From fresh white kicks to sought-after collectible drops to super-sustainable tennies, sneaker categories are proliferating as the footwear’s popularity continues to snowball with seemingly unstoppable momentum. However, this is one type of footwear that might just be rivaling in sheer fan-favorite force (especially for fall): the hiking boot.

We’ve watched these outdoorsy shoes prance down the designer runways and indie brands endlessly riff on the classic utility-style throughout these past few seasons. Although popular, not everyone is ready to commit to the hiking-boot lifestyle. So, what's a shoe to do? Make a baby with its more casual counterpart, the sneaker — or, at least, this is how we imagine the hiking sneaker was born. We went ahead and wrangled up all of these hybrid-shoe styles that we could find.

Scroll on to pick your perfect fall shoe that borrows from the best of both boot and sneaker worlds.

View photos


Merrell Alpine Sneaker, $, available at Merrell
View photos


Reebok Leather Ripple Trail Sneaker, $, available at Reebook
View photos


New Balance Fresh Foam Crag V2 Trail Running Shoe, $, available at Backcountry
View photos


Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Blue Hiking Shoes, $, available at Adidas
View photos


Bearpaw Hiking Shoes, $, available at Target
View photos


Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6, $, available at Nike
View photos


Reebok Aztrek Double Mix Trail Sneaker, $, available at Amazon
View photos


L.L. Bean Trail Model 4 Ventilated Hiking Shoes, $, available at L.L. Bean
View photos


Columbia Facet 30 OutDry Shoe, $, available at Columbia
View photos


Danner Danner Rivercomber Hiker Sneakers, $, available at Anthropologie
View photos


The North Face Activist Lite Sneaker, $, available at Zappos
View photos


Nike Juniper Trail Sneaker, $, available at Nike
View photos


Danner Trail 2650 Sneakers, $, available at Free People
View photos


Fila Day Hiker Running Shoe, $, available at Kohl's
View photos


Merrell MOAB 2 Waterproof Shoe, $, available at DSW
View photos


Arc'teryx Norvan SL Shoe, $, available at Amazon
View photos


On Running Cloudventure Waterproof Sneaker, $, available at On Running

