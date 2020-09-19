Not Feeling Full-On Hiking Boots? Try This Cool Sneaker-Style Hybrid

Will all the sneaker stans in the house please raise their hands? Oh, wow — that’s a lot of you. From fresh white kicks to sought-after collectible drops to super-sustainable tennies, sneaker categories are proliferating as the footwear’s popularity continues to snowball with seemingly unstoppable momentum. However, this is one type of footwear that might just be rivaling in sheer fan-favorite force (especially for fall): the hiking boot.



We’ve watched these outdoorsy shoes prance down the designer runways and indie brands endlessly riff on the classic utility-style throughout these past few seasons. Although popular, not everyone is ready to commit to the hiking-boot lifestyle. So, what's a shoe to do? Make a baby with its more casual counterpart, the sneaker — or, at least, this is how we imagine the hiking sneaker was born. We went ahead and wrangled up all of these hybrid-shoe styles that we could find.



Scroll on to pick your perfect fall shoe that borrows from the best of both boot and sneaker worlds.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Merrell Alpine Sneaker, $, available at Alpine Sneaker, $, available at Merrell More

View photos



Reebok Leather Ripple Trail Sneaker, $, available at Leather Ripple Trail Sneaker, $, available at Reebook More

View photos



New Balance Fresh Foam Crag V2 Trail Running Shoe, $, available at Fresh Foam Crag V2 Trail Running Shoe, $, available at Backcountry More

View photos



Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Blue Hiking Shoes, $, available at Terrex Free Hiker Blue Hiking Shoes, $, available at Adidas More

View photos



Bearpaw Hiking Shoes, $, available at Hiking Shoes, $, available at Target More