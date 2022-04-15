Not feeling like cooking for Easter? These Kansas City restaurants will be open on Sunday

If you don’t celebrate Easter, want to take the family out or just don’t want to cook, Kansas City restaurants got your back. Restaurants on both sides of the state line will be open on Easter, and they have a variety of options.

Take a look at what’s open and what they’re serving on Easter Sunday. This isn’t a complete list, but if we missed your favorite, let us know at kcq@kcstar.com.

The KCK-based barbecue spot will have an Easter brunch buffet at its two locations in Shawnee and in Nebraska Furniture Mart. It features classics such as french toast, eggs and bacon along with barbecue favorites like burnt ends and spare ribs.

It costs $32 for adults and $16 for children ages 10 and under. The buffet runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Easter specials are everywhere at Bonefish Grill. Get yourself the Caprese dip with shrimp or the salmon Caprese with gnocchi. Top it off with their strawberry citrus martini and their seasonal carrot lava cake.

Secure your spot with a reservation here.

Get your Easter dinner covered by pre-ordering a platter of Carmen’s house-made lasagna. All you have to do is put it in the oven and let it cook.

They’re closed on Easter Sunday, so call 816-333-4048 by Friday to have it ready for Saturday pickup.

At Char Bar and one of its many sister stores, like Mickey’s Hideaway or Beer Kitchen, you can leave the cooking to one of their chefs. Pre-order items such as a seven-pound smoked pit Easter ham or five-pound cherry wood smoked turkey here.

The restaurants are taking reservations for Easter, and you can do so here:

They have an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday, featuring:

Avocado toast

Crab cakes

Crispy fried oysters

Shrimp on ice

Steak and eggs

And many more items

Make your reservations here.

Easter brunch is also on the plate at Lidia’s. They have a four-course meal prepared for visitors and their brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday.

Story continues

It’s $60 per person and you can reserve your table by calling 816-221-3722.

Along with specials from Chef Jacob, they’ll have their dinner menu out in full force on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Make your reservations here.