It is not the fault of unions if patients die during ambulance strikes, says Unison boss

Strikes - Belinda Jiao

It is not the fault of ambulance unions if patients die during nationwide strikes on Wednesday, one union boss has said.

Christina McAnea, the general secretary of Unison, said that is is "absolutely the Government's" fault and accused them of being "totally irresponsible".

"The only time they called me in for a meeting was today, the day before the strike," she told TalkTV on Tuesday evening.

"It's completely irresponsible of them to refuse to open any kind of discussions or negotiations with us."

Unison, along with the GMB and Unite unions, voted for strike action over the Government's four per cent pay offer amid soaring inflation, which currently stands at just under 11 per cent.

Around 25,000 staff are due to go on strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay, with 10 of 11 trusts in England and Wales affected.

Ms McAnea suggested that strikes could be averted by an offer of a one-off pay bonus, saying: "We'd listen to that, we'd listen to any offer from the Government.

"We are happy to discuss any options with them. I'm not putting a figure on it, we are not putting a limit on it and saying it has to be this. We are open to negotiations."

She suggested that any further strikes after the next one due on Dec 28 could include 999 call handlers, who are not walking out on Wednesday.

"We are the biggest ambulance union," she said. "We are bringing out the road crews, so that's the people who are out in the ambulances - the paramedics, the technicians, the specialist paramedics who go out to deal with specific issues - they are the ones on strike.

"What we haven't done is bring out control room staff, so the people who deal with 999 calls will still be working. They will be incredibly busy because they will be the ones triaging all the calls, as they do every day but there will be even more people in triaging calls with clinical leads to make sure that patients with the greatest need get dealt with.

"But that is an option for us - that we bring out our 999 members as well."

In almost every part of the country, unions have refused to cover all but the most immediately life-threatening emergencies which qualify as category 1.

Sir Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, warned that the strikes will create a "very difficult day" for the health service.

"We've been working very closely with the unions to ensure that emergency services for life-threatening conditions are maintained, and that will include stroke and heart attacks," he told the BBC.

"There are increased clinicians in call centres to ensure that the right response goes out to the right incident."

He also called on the the public not to get "blind drunk" and risk ending up in overstretched hospitals.

"It's the season of parties, pre-Christmas, so do enjoy yourself but obviously don't get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary visit to A&E," he said.

"That's good advice at the best of times and certainly on today when we know that services are stretched."

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said he wanted to "encourage our colleagues in the ambulance service in the trade unions to work as co-operatively as they can through today's industrial action to try to minimise patient harm".

He added: "These strikes come on top of the fact that we are already in a very challenging situation.

"In most parts of the country the ambulance service is well away from meeting its targets for responses to those kind of category 2 cases... So, this strike could not be happening at a worse time because of the pressures the NHS faces."

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian Boyle, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the strikes had come at the "worst possible time" for the NHS, which is dealing with a combination of a Strep A outbreak, Covid cases surging and a flu epidemic.