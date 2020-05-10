Not everyone's buying Henry Cejudo's retirement announcement

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports
Is Henry Cejudo really calling it quits, or is it a contract ploy? (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
If Henry Cejudo’s really going out, he’s going out on top.

UFC’s bantamweight champion defended his title with a second-round TKO of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on Saturday. Donning his belt and his wrestling gold medal from the 2008 Olympics, the 33-year-old announced that he’s retiring.

“I’m retiring tonight,” Cejudo said in is post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “I”m 33 years old. I’m happy with my career. ... “Triple C’s out. You don’t have to hear my ass no more.”

The announcement drew immediate congratulations from some of his championship brethren and fellow fighters.

It also drew some skepticism. Fighters who know the negotiation game as well as anybody saw Cejudo’s announcement as a contract ploy.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, saw it as an avoidance play.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani thinks he’s still thinking about a pay raise that he didn’t get.

So what’s the verdict. Is Cejudo calling it quits or holding out for a bigger payday?

