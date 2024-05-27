Not everyone wants to see a Chicago Bulls rebuild

The Chicago Bulls have been pretty mediocre for some time now, after nearly three full seasons and as many trade deadlines with no major moves to improve the storied ball club’s roster. But after this latest mediocre campaign by the Bulls, Chicago GM Arturas Karnisovas swore he would remake the team into a competitor.

He has already been busy changing up coach Billy Donovan’s bench of assistants, but the trades have yet to happen. And despite some folks who want to blow it up, not everyone who follows the team wants to see a full rebuild go down in the NBA’s 2024 offseason.

Among those who share this understandable point of view is the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel, who put together a clip recently that reflects their perspective on this matter.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about a potential bull retooling, and in comparison, a full tear-down and rebuild.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire