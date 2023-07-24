Marc Andreessen says AI will function as a lifelong 'partner' for kids with full insight into everything they've done and want — and he thinks that's a good thing

Not everyone thinks AI is the enemy — it is an 'ally' to children growing up with the tech, says one billionaire tech investor. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Marc Andreessen championed AI as a personalized teaching tool for children in a podcast interview.

In AI, children will have a partner "whose goal in life will be to make them as happy and satisfied and successful as possible," he said.

His positive outlook on AI contrasts with the backlash against ChatGPT and its impact on jobs.

Billionaire tech investor Marc Andreessen — who has long been bullish on the tech — thinks AI is a lifelong "ally" for the children of tomorrow as they both grow up together.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last Wednesday, Andreessen shared how he had introduced his 8-year-old son to the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT as an educational tool.

"The AI that my 8-year-old is gonna have by the time he's 20, it's gonna have had 12 years of experience with him, and so it will have grown up with him. It will know everything he's ever done." Andreessen said. "It'll know what he wants."

The cofounder of namesake VC firm Andreessen Horowitz talked about how AI can serve as a lifelong "ally" for his son and future generations. "They'll have basically a partner whose goal in life will be to make them as happy and satisfied and successful as possible."

Andreessen's positive outlook echoes other bullish takes about ChatGPT's value as a human companion. Wharton Professor Ethan Mollick wrote on July 7 about how ChatGPT's new code interpreter feature had made the chatbot an effective data analyst assistant.

However, these sentiments mark a stark contrast from concerns by workers who are increasingly worried that AI tools like ChatGPT will replace them.

And companies have already begun layoffs or pausing recruitment due to AI. One e-commerce CEO sparked outrage for laying off 90% of his support staff after an AI chatbot outperformed them.

While most workers welcome AI boosting their productivity by taking up parts of their job, they are nervous about being completely replaced, according to a Microsoft survey published in May.

Read the original article on Business Insider