'Not every town would take this on': Marystown model ship museum sets sail

Marystown has long been the centre of ship building in Newfoundland and Labrador and there is optimism in the town that a new museum will help anchor that reputation.

The town recently opened the Marystown Model Ship Museum, featuring what's believed to be one of the largest, and most expensive — appraised at over $1.5 million — collections of model ships in the world.

"We are really proud of it," Mayor Sam Synard said during a tour in June.

"To the best of our knowledge this is the only model ship gallery in Canada and, therefore, makes it the only model ship gallery in Newfoundland and Labrador."

It's a rare collection of about 90 ships; primarily impeccably preserved models of real vessels, from tugboats to warships, that once belonged to B.C. based architect John Keith-King.

As of Keith-King's death in the fall of 2015, his impressive collection of model ships were already in storage, where they sat for another few years before a chance meeting between a B.C. man named David McCann and a man named David Philpott.

"Never met him before in my life and I just happened to mentioned that I was looking for a home for a beautiful model ship collection and he raised his hand in the air and said, 'I'll take it,'" McCann said over the phone from Vancouver.

Philpott got the ball rolling, and not long after, the seemingly impossible work of shipping the collection from Victoria, B.C. to Marystown began.

The council in the Burin Peninsula town agreed to take the model ship donation back in 2019, but COVID-19 quickly took the wind out of their built-to-scale sails.

"Everything you do the last year-and-a-half has been considerably frustrating, but at the same time very rewarding," said Mike Brennan, chair of the Marystown Model Ship Museum.

The ships were crated up and moved from Vancouver Island to Marystown. But like the battle ships they are based on, some came in a little wartorn after the journey and need some repairs.

"I would say we went through a thousand Q-tips," Brennan said.

"Everything was done meticulously and cleaned with light detergents. They didn't want to do anything to damage the woods."

'This will never be finished' - Marystown mayor Sam Synard

At the centre of the collection is the HMS Hood, a British war vessel that was sunk in 1941, with a estimated value of around $250,000.

"Not every town would take this on," Synard said, noting the generosity from the Keith-King family has been overwhelming.

But Marystown isn't just any town. Ship building is a big part of its past and the passion for boats is apparent when Brennan speaks of models of the HMS M15 and HMS Dolphin — ships many Newfoundlanders served on, including his own father.

"It's a great way for people there to see what our grandads or great-grand pops, what they actually served on," said Brennan said.

In the back of the museum, Art Walsh sits with a paint brush in his steady hand repairing a damaged sailboat. The work is meticulous and slow but the end result will be on display for many eyes to see.

That's the hope anyway, to give tourists from near and far another reason to turn off the Trans-Canada Highway and travel along the Burin Peninsula.

"It's a long drive, 150 kilometres, and not a lot in between," said Synard. "Now there's a reason for people to go down to Marystown for a couple of days."

"We're just trying to build a much stronger tourism industry to this process as well."

Along with the model ships, a lot of maritime artwork was donated as well; all of it now for sale in the Marystown museum, along with crafts by local artisans.

Since staff and volunteers have started putting together the ships in glass display cases, people have come forward with their own model ships.

The unique museum gives Keith-King's collection a home where all the ships can sit together, as well, which McCann said is important to him and his late friend.

"I think John is sitting there on the right-hand side of the pearly gates looking down and saying 'this is really great and I am delighted I made David McCann and so many other people work so damn hard,'" McCann said with a laugh.

The museum is also a reflection of the life many living in Marystown had once enjoyed when it was a hub for ship building.

"I think it's important that we hold on to this history," said Brennan.

"I think the most exciting thing we have about the gallery is the fact that we're going to build a history of shipbuilding in Marytown. I don't think people realize how big the history is here."

