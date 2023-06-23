Not even Hendricks thought he’d be 1-and-done, but ex-Calvary star goes 9th in NBA draft

Not even Taylor Hendricks expected he’d be a one-and-done player when he left Calvary Christian Academy to play for the UCF Knights last year. He had realistic NBA aspirations and expected to play a key role right away once he got to Orlando, he just figured it’d take some time for professional scouts to fully take notice of the highest-ranked recruit in UCF history.

Instead, all it took him was a few months and now he’s headed to the Utah Jazz as the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft Thursday.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound post player was part of the American Athletic Conference’s All-Freshman team and a second-team all-conference selection this season after averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in his lone season with the Knights. He also shot 39.4 percent from three-point range and 47.8 percent from the field as one of the unlikely breakout stars of college basketball season.

His eventual development into an NBA player isn’t entirely stunning. He was a three-time state championship in high school — once as a freshman at NSU University and then twice more at Calvary Christian — and the Miami Herald’s Broward County Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year for Classes 4A-2A last year, and did wind up as the No. 67 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

What made his rise to become a lottery pick shocking is, instead, how quickly it happened. He didn’t become a top-100 prospect, according to 247, until midway through his senior year in Fort Lauderdale and only wound up with about a dozen scholarship offers, orally committing to UCF as a junior and sticking with his pledge despite offers from Miami, Florida State and Florida.

In Central Florida, Hendricks knew he’d have a chance to play early and be even more of an offensive focal point than he was for the Eagles, who ran large swaths of their offense through star guards Marvel Allen and Carl Cherenfant, and he was. He started all 34 games, and led the Knights in both scoring and rebounding, and made nearly two three-pointers per game.

UCF also developed him on the defensive end of the floor and his ability to defend pick-and-rolls at his size is part of what initially made him attractive to NBA teams. It’s the area of growth Calvary Christian coach Cilk McSweeney pointed to as perhaps the biggest reason why he became a surprise lottery pick so quickly.

Hendricks’ arrival in the NBA is a major milestone for the Eagles, who are trying to become one of the premier programs in Florida. He’s the first Calvary Christian alumnus ever to get picked in the NBA draft and continues a historic draft for South Florida.

Already, three South Floridians have gone in the top 10 — Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, who won a state championship together at Pine Crest before going to play for Overtime Elite, went No. 4 and No. 5, respectively — and one more should get picked before the end of the first round. Michigan shooting guard Jett Howard, who actually played with Hendricks with the Sharks before both transferred, also projects as a first-round pick.