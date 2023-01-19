Not 'enough in the tank': New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern quits over burnout

New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern is quitting her job as prime minister because of professional burnout, the 42-year-old said Thursday.

Ardern, who's been in the role since 2017, was elected at age 37, becoming, at that time, the youngest female leader of any government in the world. (Finland's Sanna Marin is now the youngest serving prime minister in the world, at just 34 years old.)

"I am not leaving because it was hard," Ardern said. "Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not."

"I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice," she told reporters in Napier, fighting back tears. ''It is that simple."

"I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue."

Ardern said her years in office were "the most fulfilling" of her life. However, she noted that leading New Zealand during years of "crisis" had been hard. "There's never really been a moment when it's ever felt like we were just governing."

She will remain in the job until February 7. Lawmakers from her center-left Labour Party will vote on a successor. If they can't reach agreement the vote will be opened up to rank-and-file members of the party.

Ardern's resignation comes ahead of an October general election in New Zealand. Polls show her party has been losing support recently.

What is Jacinda Ardern's legacy?

She was lauded globally for her country’s initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after New Zealand managed for months to stop the virus at its borders. But it’s zero-tolerance strategy was abandoned once it was challenged by new variants and vaccines became available. She faced tougher criticism at home that the strategy was too strict.

In March 2019, Ardern faced one of the darkest days in New Zealand’s history when a white supremacist gunman stormed two mosques in Christchurch and slaughtered 51 worshippers during Friday prayers. Ardern was widely praised for her empathy with survivors and New Zealand’s wider Muslim community in the aftermath.

After the mosque shootings, Ardern moved within weeks to pass new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. A subsequent buyback scheme run by police saw more than 50,000 guns, including many AR-15-style rifles, destroyed.

But Ardern and her government also faced criticism that it had been big on ideas but lacking on execution. Supporters worried it hadn’t made promised gains on increasing housing supply and reducing child poverty, while opponents said it was not focusing enough on crime and the struggling economy. Many observers said that sexist attitudes played a role in the anger directed at Ardern.

In her private life, apart from breaking barriers for her relative youthfulness, she is only the second elected world leader to give birth while in office. The first was Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's former prime minister who was assassinated in 2007.

Who's saying what about her?

"Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me." - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"Thank you ... for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend." - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader.” -actor Sam Neill

