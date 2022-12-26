Do not engage with Boxing Day saboteurs, hunt followers told after slashed tyres accusation

Emma Gatten
·3 min read
Riders and hounds enjoy the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire - Jacob King/PA
Riders and hounds enjoy the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire - Jacob King/PA

A hunt in South Dorset has warned its followers not to engage with saboteurs after its members were accused of slashing tyres as meets gathered for Boxing Day.

Thousands joined hunts across the country on Monday for the first time in two years without any pandemic related restrictions, the Countryside Alliance (CA) said.

The biggest day in the hunting calendar also brought opposition from saboteurs, including a group in Dorset who said their tyres had been slashed to stop them interrupting the local hunt.

The Hunt Saboteurs Association blamed hunters in South Dorset, who they said had vandalised one of their vans and another vehicle belonging to local animal rights activists.

The Dorset anti-hunt group uploaded this image to social media
The Dorset anti-hunt group uploaded this image to social media

In response, South Dorset Hunt said: “We condemn any illegal activity and remind our followers never to engage with anti-hunt activists.”

The British Hound Sports Association, which represents the sport’s governing bodies said:

“Further to the allegations made by anti-hunt activists we would encourage anyone with information to assist in any enquiry.

“We do not condone illegal activity by anybody and regularly remind hunt supporters not to allow themselves to be provoked by the behaviour of anti-hunt activists.”

Hunting has remained a source of sometimes violent tension in rural communities despite the killing of foxes being outlawed by a Labour government in 2004.

On Monday, Labour vowed to toughen up laws if it comes to power by outlawing “trail hunting”, the practice of sending hounds after an artificial scent, which it said was a “smokescreen” for actual fox hunting.

The CA said that more than 200 packs of hounds – including foxhounds, beagles, harriers, basset hounds, draghounds and bloodhounds – took part in Boxing Day meets outside pubs and in town centres across the country, despite efforts to block hunts from going ahead.

Anti-hunt campaigners had brought a town council motion to try to stop an event in the town square in Tiverton, Devon, described by the CA as “one of the larger towns that routinely hosts meets”. The motion was rejected by town councillors in March.

A petition had also called for a meet in Ledbury, Hertfordshire to be banned.

Women on horses - Jacob King/PA Wire
Women on horses - Jacob King/PA Wire

Polly Portwin, the CA’s director of the campaign for hunting, said: “Boxing Day meets bring thousands of people together: be it families, friends, neighbours or those within our community who may otherwise be isolated over the festive period.

“Hunts play an important role in rural life, with Boxing Day meets offering the public a chance to watch hunts showcase their hounds, horses and trail hunting activities.”

She said that many of those who attended the meets in public places “will have been supporting local cafes, shops and pubs which opened their doors to coincide with the hunt’s presence”.

On Monday, an anti-hunting group said there were more than 300 incidents of hunt havoc or illegal hunting between Nov 1 and Dec 7.

The League Against Cruel Sports (LACS) said the figures show the “negative impact” hunting has on wildlife and rural communities.

The group said there were 78 reports of a fox being visibly pursued, with eight reported kills and three suspected kills in November and the first week of December.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at LACS said: “People will see the hunts out today and not know that behind the finery is a so-called sport that sees public lives endangered on roads and railways, livestock worried by out-of-control hounds, and in some cases domestic pets killed.”

