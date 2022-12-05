Do not delay giving antibiotics to treat Strep A, GPs told

Lizzie Roberts
Do not wait for “definitive” symptoms of Strep A to develop before considering antibiotics, doctors have been urged.

The vast majority of Strep A infections can be easily treated with antibiotics, with penicillin the preferred course of medication in the UK.

But the bacterial infection can escalate quickly, leading to scarlet fever or, in rare cases, a severe infection called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS).

Six children aged under-10 have now died from iGAS in the UK.

Experts have warned giving young patients treatment as early as possible is vital.

Professor Penny Ward, of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, raised concerns doctors may be dismissing cases of Strep A as viral winter illnesses, such as flu or the common cold, if children are only presenting with early signs like a fever or cough.

'Classic signs of Strep A not immediately obvious'

“It does seem that the message that a lot of winter illnesses are predominantly viral may have been taken a little bit too seriously, and perhaps the classic signs of Strep A are not immediately obvious in these children - things like sore throat, rash, fever,” she said.

At the early stages of illness, viral and bacterial illnesses are “indistinguishable” and the vast majority of childhood illnesses are viral, she added.

“[It’s] only if they present with definitive symptoms like sore throats, swollen glands, coating of the tongue, rash, that people will start thinking about something other than a viral illness,” she said.

“At the moment, clearly with the higher than average spread of Strep through schools and nurseries, GPs should generally be asking themselves ‘could this be Strep?’.”

She added: “[Doctors] should ask themselves could this be Strep, have we had cases locally and, if so, penicillin will not harm and may do good.”

But Professor Damian Roland, consultant in paediatric emergency medicine, said: "Parents of children who obviously have runny noses with a fever and without a widespread rash with a rough feel shouldn’t be too alarmed. They should manage their child as normal - treating distress with paracetamol and keeping them hydrated.

"For those with high fever, sore throat and rash then medical help should be sought. However, it's really important to remember that we know lots of children clear this infection themselves, even without antibiotics."

UK Health Security Agency figures show there have been 2.3 cases of iGAS per 100,000 children aged one to four this year in England, compared with an average of 0.5 in the pre-pandemic seasons (2017 to 2019).

Cases among five to nine-year-olds have also increased from 0.3 per 100,000 to 1.1.

'Prompt treatment can be life-saving'

The agency said early recognition and prompt initiation of treatment for patients with iGAS can be “life-saving”.

Scientists have raised concerns that lockdown and lack of mixing have left some young children without immunity to the bacteria.

Dr Simon Clarke, microbiologist at the University of Reading, said: “It strikes me that as we are seeing with flu at the moment, lack of mixing may have caused a drop in population-wide immunity that could increase transmission, particularly in school age children.”

The increase in cases comes as GPs are also working towards reducing the number of inappropriate prescriptions for antibiotics to tackle the rise in antibiotic resistant superbugs.

Throat swabs can be taken to test for the infection, but these can take some time to be returned from laboratories.

“The problem is in very young children, it can be a really, rapidly progressive illness,” Prof Ward said.

Referring to her own experience as a GP she said: “One might err on the side of caution and prescribe penicillin anyway. But, of course, that has been very much discouraged in the recent past.”

Boy, three, dies after two-hour wait in A&E

It comes as The Telegraph reported a three-year-old boy died from the infection after waiting two hours in A&E.

His father, a consultant haematologist who asked to remain anonymous, urged patients to “insist their child is seen immediately” if they have symptoms and are “unwell with breathing problems”.

Ayyub, who attended St John’s Primary School and Nursery in Ealing, had been unwell for three days with a high fever when his father took him to hospital.

“I had a two-hour wait before he was seen but once the nurse saw him they took him straight away into the treatment area. It’s very hard to know if [getting seen earlier] would have changed the outcome,” he said. But he added every minute waiting for treatment “all adds up”

The three-year-old died 10 hours after going to hospital.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has also called on doctors to “think Group A Strep” due to the high number of infections circulating.

Immediate public health actions

In a message to paediatricians, the RCPCH said: “Empirical treatment with appropriate antibiotics is encouraged in clinical situations that are suggestive of Group A Strep infection (especially if there is co-existing viral infection), along with the taking of throat swab.”

Doctors should also urgently notify UKHSA of any infections to “facilitate immediate public health actions including contact tracing,” it said.

There has been a rise in rare iGAS this year, particularly in children under 10, with five deaths of under-10s in England since September

A separate case has been reported in Wales, taking the national figure to six

A seventh case of a 12-year-old boy from London was reported on Saturday, however the UKHSA does not routinely publish data of iGAS deaths in under-18s so it will not be included in the official figures

Parents have been told to “trust your own judgement” if your child seems seriously unwell and to seek help from NHS 111 or your GP if they are deteriorating, are not eating, or show signs of dehydration

If a child is having difficulty breathing, their tongue or lips are blue and they are floppy and won’t wake up, call 999 or go to A&E.

