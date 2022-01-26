‘If You’re Not Dating Then What Are You Doing?’: The Joy Of Focusing On Nothing As A Single Person

Pema Bakshi
·8 min read

“So, are you dating anyone?” It’s usually about the third question people ask. Post-pandemic conversation is a minefield, and they do tend to wait for what they believe is a respectable amount of time after a breakup before bringing it up, but it’s always around the corner. Catching up quickly morphs from ‘how are you, really’ with tilted heads and scrunched up faces, to wide-eyed demands for wild dating anecdotes and requests to scroll through dating apps on your behalf.

But for single people who aren’t actively dating, the pressure to give the people what they want can weigh a bit heavy.

Though we’ve (arguably) evolved enough as a society to know that a person isn’t doomed to a life of unhappiness if they aren’t married before the age of 35, the reality of singledom in 2022 is still relatively fraught. For every person that assumes your life is a montage of quirky dating stories and all-night benders, there are at least a dozen more who assume you spend your evenings crying over microwave meals.

For those of us sitting (comfortably) somewhere in between, we tend to find ourselves fielding a lot from our peers. The questions, the queries, the sympathy. Good lord, the sympathy. Friends in relationships either want to live vicariously through you, make it their mission to set you up with anyone they know who’s a free agent — compatibility be damned — or, worse yet, they shy away from talking about relationships with you at all, assuming it’s a sore point. Because everyone who’s single must be heartbroken, right?

The common misconception is that there is more to being single than simply not being with someone.

I guess you can’t really blame them. I too have certainly been guilty of thinking I was living vicariously through my untethered friends, when really I was just projecting the rom-com ideal onto them like everyone else. After all, people’s love lives are understandably fascinating. It’s the premise for about 80% of the shows and films we consume, makes up a huge part of social media use and is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The entertainment of it all is easy to see — romance is a messy part of life, ripe for drama and there’s plenty to get stuck into for us voyeurs.

The common misconception is that there is more to being single than simply not being with someone. Perhaps this is demonstrated best in the questions we hear after we reveal we’re not currently dating.

‘Oh, so you’re just focusing on [insert either ‘work’ or ‘self’?’]

A seemingly innocuous question, and yet, just as frustrating as being incessantly asked why you’re not dating.

What people can easily forget is that being single can be shockingly unexciting, but it’s also not always a time that needs to be mined for opportunity.

“I always liken it to the part in movies where the protagonist buckles down and starts getting their shit together,” says Janna, 32. “They’ll start killing it at work and exercising and replacing their ‘trashy’ books with substantial ones. Cue the montage of them having dinners at their desk and watching out the window as their friends head out for a night on the town without them.

“But that’s just Hollywood. In reality, I’m still seeing my friends and family, work is fine but not my whole world, and I’m not doing anything I wouldn’t be were I to be in a relationship.”

Particularly if you’re one of the few singletons — or even the only one in your friendship group, there’s an unspoken pressure to provide people with snapshots of a life well lived.

“Oh, I’m a writer so everyone thinks my life is Sex and the City,” says Sonny, 29. “If it’s not my family or settled-down friends trying to patronisingly remind me that I am a catch and I will find someone, then it’s friends asking me how many dates I’ve been on that week. The answer is zero. It’s always zero!”

“I’m on [dating] apps so I do go on the occasional date but I’m really just not interested in spending too much time with someone right now,” she says. “But when I say I went on a date, which is usually a lacklustre experience, people want you to spill every salacious detail, when there’s really not much to say beyond it was a good or bad time.”

And I wish I could say it was because I was on a greater spiritual journey to rediscover myself but I’m really not. Much like you folks that are in a relationship, I’m just trying to get by.

On the other hand, if you’re not dating, people in your life can tend to assume the reasons for that, or worse, ask for explanations.

Not long ago, singer Lil Nas X opened in an interview about splitting up with his partner Yai Ariza — the “most serious relationship” he’s ever had, by his own admission. When asked what went wrong, he expressed to GQ that the act of love and being in a relationship is “a responsibility”.

“I’ve been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it’s a real responsibility,” he said. “You have to give this person your time. And I like to go missing for like a week to focus… not talk to anyone… And I’m more in love with what I’m doing than people.

“I feel I still want to hang out with guys every now and then… I don’t want anything that’s — not to be a whore or anything, but I don’t want anything that’s like, ‘I need your time right now.'”

It’s a sentiment that many of us can relate to — coming out of a serious relationship and not being in the mindset to enter another. But why does the single label, more often than not, lead people to assume you’re focusing on your career, or ‘working on yourself’?

Though most of us have full-time jobs, an issue that faces single women in particular, is that we’re often painted as having chosen ambition or our careers over our personal lives. As Sonny tells me, “I spend my weekends not thinking about work, going for hikes, catching up with friends and bingeing mindless TV shows. I’m definitely not climbing the corporate ladder any faster than my coupled-up colleagues, or reading self-help literature to work on myself, either.

“I don’t really understand why there’s this idea that I’m supposed to be working towards something bigger than just enjoying my life as it is.”

Janna shares this sentiment. “I’m definitely not a ‘career’ person. And yet, if you’re not on a Hinge date every other week, people tend to assume it’s because you’ve got lots on. And you might,” she says.

“But for me, I’m really just enjoying my time, the same as I would had I been in a relationship. Sure, there are things you miss about dating, and it’s not like everyone who isn’t dating has sworn off it altogether, but are we sitting around crying onto journal pages? Only sometimes.”

So, how are you supposed to be around your single friends if you are guilty of giving them the third degree? Absolutely normal. There’s no use skirting around the topic, because that’s not pleasant for anyone, but a little self-awareness never goes astray. Know that you’re probably not the only person asking about your single friend’s romantic endeavours, so try not to badger them too much, especially if they’ve previously shared that they’re aren’t dating. And while you don’t need to hide your happiness out of fear of ‘rubbing it in’, you also don’t need to invite them to every couple-y thing you and your SO do.

A little self-awareness goes a long way.

It’s time we take a look at how we approach the subject of singles’ priorities. Or at the very least, accept that no one really needs to explain why they’re not dating. People are more than their relationship status, and that doesn’t need to invite presumptions about what’s wrong, or broken, or in the works. We don’t need to be hungry for a date, a promotion, enlightenment, or anything in between.

I wish I could say it was because we singles were on a greater spiritual journey to rediscover ourselves but, for the most part, we’re really not. Much like you folks that are in a relationship, we’re just trying to get by in a very confusing world.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

How Your Class Affects The Way You Date

This Gen Z Dating App Is Weeding Out Ghosters

8 Books Making Us Rethink Love & Dating In 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier hope 'long and winding road' leads to podium

    Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow

  • Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • 5 players the Raptors should target in trade talks to bolster bench

    The Raptors have many needs to fill as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Bills prove Patriots were bogus, can they do same to Chiefs?

    So Pro Picks was correct on one count in the Patriots-Bills wild-card game. One of those teams was a bogus playoff contender. We just had the wrong team. For an Upset Special, no less. The beating Buffalo put on New England came the night before Tom Brady and the Buccaneers crushed Philadelphia. Both results only bolstered the narrative that the Patriots' dynasty was built on the quarterback's unsurpassed talents. Brady gets to extend his legacy on Sunday when his defending Super Bowl champion B