Not 'credible' for Ben Wallace to say British defence is underfunded, Johnny Mercer says

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is said to have asked the Chancellor for £10 billion for his department - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Veterans' Minister has accused Ben Wallace of failing to make "credible” claims about the state of the British military.

Johnny Mercer, the minister for Veterans Affairs, has reignited a dispute with the Defence Secretary by questioning comments he made to the Commons last month, where he said Britain's military had been "hollowed out and underfunded".

The Ministry of Defence is currently embroiled in a row over defence spending in the upcoming budget, with Ben Wallace said to have asked the Chancellor for £10 billion for his department.

Senior Whitehall sources have reiterated Mr Wallace’s concerns, as they fear there will not be an increase in defence spending in line with inflation at next month’s budget.

A top Whitehall official told The Telegraph: “There is a war in Europe, we are hollowing out our forces, our allies and partners are all investing in defence, every single previous prime minister I can think of would have responded to that.”

They added: “We have a leaking roof and rather than fixing it we are removing roof tiles and making the roof worse.”

'To say that we are hollowed out is a little bit disingenuous'

However, Mr Mercer said he did not "buy into the narrative of running down defence," as he praised the size of defence settlements in recent years.

It comes after Mr Mercer told a Coalition for Global Prosperity event: “To say that we are hollowed out, in my view, is a little bit disingenuous.”

In an interview with LBC on Wednesday Morning, Mr Mercer was asked about the comments he made at the event.

"Ben is engaged in a lobbying effort for his department, as you would expect him to be,” he said.

"The facts are that when I came into politics, defence spending was around £38 billion per year - it is just shy of £50 billion a year now.

"It is obviously not credible to say that the money has been taken out of defence.”

Johnny Mercer, the minister for Veterans Affairs, has reignited a dispute with the Defence Secretary - David Rose

The Veteran's Minister added that in Government he plays "everyone with a straight bat", as he added "that goes across the board, I'm afraid".

Pressed on this point, Mr Mercer added: "I think he is advocating for his department when a spend is coming up.

"But this Prime Minister, this chancellor only 18 months ago gave the biggest defence settlement to defence since the end of the Cold War.

"So it is then not credible to go forward and say that we haven't put money into defence.

"I think we have, I think our MoD and military is in terrific shape."

He added: "There is lots to be positive about, so I'm afraid I don't really buy into the narrative of running down defence."

Spending increase to be based on Integrated Review

Meanwhile, an update to the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, is expected in the coming weeks.

Published in 2021, the integrated review announced a foreign policy "tilt" towards the Indo-Pacific in recognition of China's growing influence in the region.

In his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said any increase to defence spending would be based on this update.

Speaking at the time, Mr Hunt said: “The Prime Minister and I both recognise the need to increase defence spending.

“But before we make that commitment it is necessary to revise and update the Integrated Review, written as it was before the Ukraine invasion.

“I have asked for that vital work to be completed ahead of the next Budget and today confirm we will continue to maintain the defence budget at least 2 per cent of GDP to be consistent with our NATO commitment.”

The MoD has been approached for comment.