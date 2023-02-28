'There is not a consensus right now'

The origins of COVID-19 still aren't known for certain, the White House says. SCOTUS will debate President Joe Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness. Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – and her "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow came along for the ride.

U.S. agencies haven't agreed on the origins of COVID-19

The White House said there isn't a consensus across the government on the origins of COVID-19. The announcement comes after reporting that the U.S. Department of Energy concluded the pandemic most likely began after an unintentional laboratory leak in China. According to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, the department's conclusion was made with "low confidence," meaning there was a level of certainty that was not high. There have been two top theories on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China: the virus jumped from animals to humans at a market or that it was accidentally leaked from a lab. However, neither theory has enough evidence to be labeled as conclusive. Kirby said that President Joe Biden asked the government to investigate how the pandemic started "so that we can better prevent a future pandemic." Read more

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Supreme Court to debate Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

For more than four months, tens of millions of Americans have waited for a sign about whether President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan is legal or whether it would be struck down by federal courts. The Supreme Court may finally provide some answers Tuesday, though a decision is not expected until later this year. Over the course of several hours, the nine justices will hear oral arguments in two cases challenging Biden's plan. The plaintiffs in both assert that the administration exceeded its authority by attempting to grant debt relief to an estimated 40 million people. Read more

Student loan repayments are set to begin again in 2023 hinging on the Supreme Court’s decision on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

'More and more prevalent': Experts say trains are becoming less safe

The Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in the release of contaminated waste spurred calls for action to hold the freight rail industry accountable and steps to prevent such a disaster from happening again. In response to the National Transportation Safety Board’s initial report, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads, Ian Jefferies, promised that the rail industry would use the report to prevent similar accidents. Still, the incident raises concerns about the safety of trains amid changes in how rail companies operate. "It’s profits over people," said Kenny Edwards, Indiana state legislative director for SMART Transportation Division, an industry workers union. "As they make cutbacks and changes, disasters like East Palestine will be more and more prevalent." Read more

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6, 2023.

Winter weather: Storms slam Midwest as California, Northeast brace for snow

Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas were blasted by storms and tornadoes while heavy rain and snow blanketed much of California and parts of the West on Monday as belligerent weather marched across the U.S. In Michigan, about 150,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark Monday night, according to PowerOutage.us, after five days of high winds, snow and ice that wreaked havoc on power lines. Read more

What's next? Winter weather remains in the forecast in parts of California and the Northeast Tuesday. In Northern California, an avalanche warning was issued for the backcountry around Lake Tahoe. Los Angeles County declared a cold weather alert for valley and mountain areas north of Los Angeles as well. In the east, New York City could get the most snow it has received all winter and a winter storm warning also covered parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Read more

People visit Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, California, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Tom Sizemore's family told 'there is no further hope' after his brain aneurysm

The condition of actor Tom Sizemore, whose health declined earlier this month following a brain aneurysm, shows no signs of improvement as he remains in a coma. "Today, doctors informed (Sizemore's) family that there is no further hope and have recommended (an) end of life decision," Sizemore's manager Charles Lago said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Monday, adding that Sizemore, 61, remains in critical condition. Sizemore, probably best known for his role in the 1998 Steven Spielberg film "Saving Private Ryan," collapsed at his Los Angeles home Feb. 19. Read more

Tom Sizemore attends the world premiere red carpet for "Night of the Tommyknockers" in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.

📷 Photo of the day: Courteney Cox's Walk of Fame star ceremony 📷

Courteney Cox celebrated a major career milestone with the support of pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Cox, who starred with the two on the ‘90s sitcom "Friends," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. It wasn't a complete "Friends" reunion, however, as Cox’s other co-stars – including David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc – were not in attendance. Read more

Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Guests ride Splash Mountain at Disneyland in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2023. The ride, which opened in 1989, will be closing to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening in 2024. Disney World's Splash Mountain has already closed.

