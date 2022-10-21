Do not cheer your child: FA launches Silent Support Weekend

Tom Morgan
·4 min read
Sunday League football matches are played on the Hackney Marshes pitches, as they have done since 1949, on January 24, 2010 in London, England - Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Sunday League football matches are played on the Hackney Marshes pitches, as they have done since 1949, on January 24, 2010 in London, England - Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The Football Association will tell spectators and coaches to stay completely silent at youth matches amid efforts to tackle a rise in toxic touchline behaviour across the game.

After a week in which campaigners warned that grass-roots football is aping abuse seen in the elite game, the FA launches its "National Silent Support Weekend".

It is hoped the campaign will "reduce pressure on youth players at grass roots level" while also encouraging on-field respect towards referees.

The all-too-familiar culture of parents berating young players or shouting unhelpful instructions has been a bugbear of youth team coaches for generations.

Those on the touchline at fixtures nationwide on November 5 and 6 will be told to keep their interactions with the game limited to applause.

In a guide being shared with clubs as part of the initiative, the FA tells spectators that players should be allowed to "make mistakes", "to make their own decisions" and those on the touchline should "applaud good play from either team".

It is the first time all clubs at youth level have been asked to join a coordinated attempt although the  FA has successfully trialled silences at matches in recent months.

'It gives players a chance not to be distracted by the touchline'

"The National Silent Support Weekend is designed to promote respect in youth football," says Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive. "It gives players an opportunity to focus fully on their game and not be distracted by the touchline. As a grass-roots coach, I have taken part in trials and seen the benefits first hand. It was so well received by the players that we have worked with county FAs to offer the first National Silent Support weekend. We hope a large number of clubs across the country will join in and provide a fun environment for young players to find their voice."

The campaign comes after a week in which Telegraph Sport reported how referees are calling on the League Managers’ Association to improve touchline behaviour by coaches at the top of the game. Ref Support UK say that there is a direct correlation between the sort of anger that was evident at Anfield on Sunday, when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp furiously shouted in the face of fourth official Gary Beswick, and copycat behaviour that may then spiral even further out of control at a grass roots level.

Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool shouts at linesman Gary Beswick during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022 - Getty Images Sport
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool shouts at linesman Gary Beswick during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022 - Getty Images Sport

Numerous other referees have previously Telegraph Sport that abuse even at junior levels has never been worse. The Merseyside Youth Football League, which has more than 150 teams, called off an entire day of matches earlier this season due to “multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour”.

'Show your support with applause only'

The FA's new campaign puts the onus on those on the touchline to set a better example.  In literature being shared with local leagues across the country, the FA writes: "Sometimes we need a reminder to make sure we put the players first. This weekend actions speak louder than words. In our first Silent Support Weekend to promote Respect in Youth Football, and we want you to play an important part. We’re encouraging spectators and coaches to show their support during the match through applause only. This will reduce pressure and confusion and give players a better opportunity to find their own voice and develop their game."

Clubs are then encouraged to provide feedback on whether the initiative helped ahead of a "second Silent Support weekend later in the season".

Spectators in breach of the FA’s Respect Codes of Conduct "may be asked to leave the venue, meet with the club’s committee and/or welfare officer, or asked not to attend future games", the guide adds.

The FA had taken the unusual step of writing to every grass roots participant, whether coach, player or parent, at the start of the season to warn that "inappropriate" behaviour went too far last season and that they will consider harsher sanctions.

In a letter to LMA chief executive Richard Bevan, Ref Support UK wrote this week that many leading managers exhibit “aggressive, agitated, inappropriate and often abusive” behaviour towards match officials and warns that an already serious problem “is escalating”.

Pete Carden, who is 72 and has been refereeing for 36 years in Manchester, says that abuse is the worst he has ever known in the amateur adult game.

