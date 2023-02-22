When not to buy a heat pump – and how to work out if replacing your boiler will save you money

cost heat pump uk incentive renewable 2022 servicing gas boiler cons disadvantages problems not to buy

Heat pumps are poised to take over from gas boilers in the race towards achieving Net Zero.

By 2028, the Government expects 600,000 of them to be installed in British homes every year, as it pursues its drive to reduce carbon emissions.

Over the next two decades, gas boilers will be phased out in favour of the more energy-efficient pumps. By 2035, households will be banned from replacing gas boilers like-for-like, although that will not mean having a pre-existing gas boiler will suddenly become illegal.

With homeowners running out of time to apply for cost-cutting state vouchers for the upgrades, and a price war kicking off between providers, is now the right time to invest?

What is a heat pump?

There are two types of heat pumps available: air source and ground source. Heat pumps are much more efficient than gas boilers because they extract heat from the environment, even when temperatures are below freezing.

They produce approximately three times the energy they consume, making them highly energy-efficient, often transferring heat directly to radiators or underfloor heating systems.

Additionally, since British electricity is increasingly generated from low-carbon sources such as wind, heat pumps offer a clean alternative to gas boilers. They also reduce local air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide that are emitted by boilers.

Will my home suit a heat pump?

The main challenge with heat pumps is that they may not be suitable for all homes. Air-source heat pumps can be accommodated in nearly all houses, whereas a ground-source device requires a larger land area.

However, not all flats are suitable for air source heat pumps as these devices typically need to be placed on the ground outside to function, which may not be feasible for residents in terraced houses with limited outdoor space.

Additionally, small flats may not have enough indoor space to accommodate the large hot water cylinders needed for the devices. In some instances, wall-mounting may be possible, but they must be installed in an easily accessible location for adjusting settings.

Air-source heat pumps also tend to generate some noise when working, particularly in colder weather.

The problem is not exclusive to flats. According to a study published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, 99pc of homes in the UK do not have radiators of sufficient size to heat a room effectively on the coldest winter day using a low-temperature heat pump, which is the most commonly used model.

How much do I need to spend retrofitting my home for a heat pump?

If households want to upgrade their radiators to match their preferred heat pump, they may need to spend up to £2,900 for a five-bedroom house. However, this cost does not cover the expense of labour required to install a new heating system.

Official statistics show the Government's boiler upgrade initiative issued just 7,600 vouchers out of a total of 30,000 cost-cutting vouchers this tax year. This scheme was launched in May 2022.

Radiators aside, when deciding to install a heat pump, many households need to consider the cost of improving the insulation of their home as well.

Effective insulation is crucial for heat pumps to function optimally because these devices operate at lower temperatures, and therefore, may struggle to heat the house adequately and maintain the desired temperature. Heat pumps perform better with heating systems that use lower temperatures, such as underfloor heating.

It is estimated that approximately 25 million homes in Britain do not have sufficient insulation. Upgrading a poorly-insulated home can be expensive, potentially costing thousands of pounds, but ultimately, it pays for itself through reduced energy bills.

The level of insulation required for a house depends on its age, with older homes typically requiring more extensive insulation measures, which can be considerably more expensive.

Houses built after the 1920s usually have cavity walls, which can be insulated for around £1,000, resulting in significant energy savings. According to the Energy Saving Trust charity, a semi-detached home can save around £395 annually by insulating cavity walls.

Solid walls, which are more common in older homes, are costlier to insulate, with external insulation costing approximately £12,000 and internal insulation costing around £8,500, excluding redecorating expenses. Floor insulation for a typical “suspended” floor can cost between £1,600 and £2,900.

Regardless of a house's age, loft insulation is the cheapest and most recommended option. Insulating the roof of an average semi-detached house can cost around £640, resulting in energy savings of approximately £355 per year.

How much does a heat pump cost?

Until recent months, the prohibitive cost of installing a heat pump was the primary driver behind their relatively low take-up among domestic properties.

At present, homeowners can expect to pay somewhere between £7,000 and £13,000 to install a heat pump, including any necessary home adaptations. However, if they are eligible for a voucher, they may be able to reduce the final cost by £5,000 to £6,000 under the Government’s “Boiler Upgrade Scheme”, which lasts until 2025.

However, a recent price war among energy providers has seen a number of low-cost models enter the market, as energy companies compete to drive prices down.

In January, British Gas announced it would fit heat pumps for as little as £2,999. Weeks later, Octopus Energy, a rival, announced it would be launching a heat pump at £2,500 – the same price or cheaper than a typical gas boiler. However, most consumers are expected to end up paying between £3,000 and £3,500, depending on the size of their home.

According to Nesta, a charity, the cost of replacing an old-style gas boiler can be as high as £15,000 for many households. Nesta used data from previous work done by qualified engineers to develop a calculator that estimates the minimum, median, and maximum costs of installing a heat pump in a property.

The calculator considers the cost of replacing radiators, many of which are unsuitable for use with heat pumps, and regional variations.

For instance, the calculator estimates that it would cost around £13,200 to install a heat pump in a four-bedroom semi-detached house built before 1930 with an area of approximately 2,000 square feet located in Surrey.

Will a heat pump cut my bills?

Whether a heat pump will slash a household’s bills depends on the heating system they are replacing. According to the Energy Saving Trust, a standard air source heat pump in an average-sized, three-bedroom semi-detached home can shave hundreds off a household’s annual fuel bill.

Such a household swapping out an old G-rated gas boiler would save £590 a year on energy. Replacing a newer A-rated boiler would only save £115 a year. Homes using LPG or electric heaters would also save money each year, the charity calculated. But homes reliant on oil boilers may actually lose money if they opt for a heat pump – the charity said a new A-rated oil boiler was £135 a year cheaper to run than a heat pump.

This article is kept updated with the latest advice.