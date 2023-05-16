Not your average buoy: Why these data hubs are being placed in Canadian waters

Highway cameras offer a window into what lies between you and the journey ahead during the winter. On the open ocean, weather cameras are few and far between.

MarineLabs is a Canadian company trying to change that. They're placing buoys along Canada's coast that can offer ship captains a preview of what they're up against as they navigate the sea.

Watch the video above to learn more about these new high-tech buoys along Canada's coast.