Not another one?! Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson (Via @jodiesmith on Instagram)

First, the great divorce wave of 2023 came for the safe bets. Your Reese Witherspoons, your Natalie Portmans, your Hugh Jackmans — the type to marry largely unknown media execs or “behind the scenes” names no one really knew before the divorce announcement came to light.

Then, it came for the agents of chaos. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have provided more than a few headlines over the past couple of weeks, and before them it was Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filling the headline slots.

Now, it has come for the stylish. The red carpet rulers. The Gucci ambassadors. And the first sacrifice? Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are reportedly heading for divorce.

Jodie-Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

This British-Canadian couple were wrapped up in a whirlwind from the moment they first met, having gotten engaged mere months after meeting at Usher’s birthday party in October 2018.

“When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” the Queen & Slim star told Seth Meyers on his late night show back in 2021. “We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now [...] First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that,’ she said. 'And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him.” Turner-Smith added: “All night he followed me around the party. He felt the energy. He felt it.”

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith in 2020 (PA)

Turner-Smith proposed while the couple were on holiday in Nicaragua for New Year’s Eve in 2018. The pair were married by December 2019 and expecting their daughter, J Juno Rose Diana, by 2020.

Sadly, things have come crashing down and their well-dressed dalliance has come to an abrupt end, as it was revealed last night that Turner-Smith has filed for divorce.

The legal papers were filed with the help of mega-divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has represented the likes of Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Kim Kardashian.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the 2022 Met Gala (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

The papers cite “irreconcilable differences”, a boilerplate term code for “we don’t want to be together anymore”. The court documents, filed by Turner-Smith and the so-called “disso queen” Wasser (known for her smooth dissolution of high profile marriages), also request joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno and list spousal support as off the table.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson celebrating her birthday last month, a week before their separation (Getty Images for Lotus)

The date of separation is September 13, according to the documents, just a week after Turner-Smith and Jackson were last photographed together, seemingly happy as larry, celebrating her birthday in New York City. I guess these two have always moved fast.