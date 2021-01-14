'Not allowed to cross Singhu border', say auto drivers facing hardships due to farmers' protest

Earnings of auto drivers who operate near Singhu border has dipped. (Photo ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the central laws, autorickshaw drivers are facing hardships due to the agitation as they are not allowed to cross the Singhu border to drop passengers ahead of the protest site.

"We are not allowed to cross the Singhu border due to protest. We drop passenger before the protest site," said Akhilesh, an autorickshaw driver

Prince, another driver said, "I usually drive near Yamuna Nagar area. I came here as I had to drop a passenger at the Singhu border. After dropping, I had to wait for hours to get a passenger from Singhu due to farmers' stir."

"Earlier there were a lot of passengers. The number has now reduced now due to the pandemic and farmers' protest. Our daily earnings too have majorly hit following the agitation," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The court said the first sitting of the committee, formed to listen to the grievances of farmers and views of the government, should be held within 10 days. (ANI)