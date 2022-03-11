When Should You Use – or Not Use – Your 401(k) To Fund a Small Business?

Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
&#x00041e;&#x00043b;&#x00044c;&#x000433;&#x000430; Simankova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ольга Simankova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

People who were born with the gift of the entrepreneurial spirit don’t need vision, drive, determination or good ideas — but they almost always need money. A lot goes into starting a business and every business starts differently, but they all have one thing in common — without money, there’s no getting started at all.

See: 25 Best Startup Business Ideas To Make Money in 2022
Discover: Pandemic Is Turning Millions Into Entrepreneurs — Is It the Right Financial Move for You?

If you’re finally ready to take the plunge from W2 wage earner or independent contractor to a full-fledged business owner in 2022, you may or may not even be aware that you might be able to borrow money from your own retirement fund.

“Can” and “should,” however, are two different things. Before you even consider giving yourself a loan from your 401(k), make sure you know what you’re getting into.

Before You Get Your Hopes Up

Borrowing from your 401(k) is certainly not right for all business ventures, but if your credit is spotty, if you’re overextended, or you’re otherwise having a hard time securing traditional financing, just having the option can feel reassuring.

The problem is, not every 401(k) is eligible. Some plans don’t allow for any kinds of loans, business or otherwise, but many do. Consult your plan documents or ask your plan administrator, HR contact or your boss.

How Do 401(k) Loans Work?

If you are allowed to borrow from your plan, IRS regulations allow you to borrow only up to $50,000 or 50% of your vested balance, whichever is less. An employee with $40,000 could borrow up to $20,000.

Different plans have different rules for repayment, but according to Forbes, you’ll generally have up to five years to pay back the amount you borrow. You must make payments at least quarterly and pay interest at a rate of at least prime.

It Might Just Be the Most Tax-Efficient Way To Borrow

401(k) loans are one of the only ways to access your pre-tax retirement funds without incurring a penalty or paying a tax, according to Forbes. Not only are you likely to get a better interest rate than you would with a traditional loan, but the interest you pay goes back into your plan, although that interest is never tax deductible, no matter how you use the money.

One of the other great things about 401(k) loans, according to FINRA, is that you usually don’t have to explain why you need the money or how you plan to spend it — try keeping those secrets with the bank.

Things To Consider Before Gambling Your Long-Term Financial Security

According to Entrepreneur, about 20% of businesses fail within the first year. Half fail within five years. Failed businesses bring financial turmoil, and financial turmoil makes loans hard to repay — but your 401(k) loan will never make it that far.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, if you leave your job, you’ll either have to repay the loan or suffer the consequences of early withdrawal tax penalties. Also, you can’t contribute to your 401(k) or receive company-match funds until you pay yourself back. Even if you do pay everything back as you should, keep in mind that you’ll be replacing what you borrowed with after-tax dollars, which will be taxed a second time when you start making withdrawals from your 401(k) in retirement.

The Chamber recommends that you borrow from your 401(k) only as a last resort and only for short-term obligations that you know you’ll be able to repay in a timely fashion.

Finally, if you’re considering borrowing from your 401(k) to start a business — or for any other reason, for that matter — it is imperative that you consult a financial professional and/or attorney who specializes in this niche before you make your move. You’re leveraging your future financial security — take it seriously enough to ask for help.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: When Should You Use – or Not Use – Your 401(k) To Fund a Small Business?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "