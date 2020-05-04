What it's like to be polyamorous and in an open marriage

From Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan UK has launched a weekly sex and relationship podcast: All The Way With...

Listen or download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and all the usual podcast apps

Looking for a new podcast and curious about the colourful world of sex and relationships? In other words; nosy AF and down to hear all the intimate details about someone else’s love and sex life? Welcome to Cosmopolitan UK's brand new podcast, All The Way With...



Open relationships, orgasmic massages, sugar babies, and age gap relationships, we cover it all with our incredible guests.

What is Cosmopolitan UK's podcast All The Way With... about?

Each week we'll get delve into the sexual and romantic experiences of our remarkable guests. Whether chatting to a male escort about getting paid to have sex with rich women, getting all the details from a woman who pays a stranger to massage her to orgasm, or discussing dealing with divorce in your twenties, we’re here to prove that when it comes to love and sex, there is no ‘normal’. And, we’ll even have some surprise celebrity guests along the way.



All The Way With... is hosted by Cosmopolitan's Sex & Relationships Editor Paisley Gilmour, and self-identified "sex novice"/Deputy Beauty Editor Laura Capon. They'll discuss what’s going on right now in love and sex news - and their own sorry love lives. And, each week, they'll be answering one of the most Googled questions about sex and relationships.

Episode one: Orgasmic massage

In episode one, All The Way With… orgasmic massage, we meet Cee Cee*, a woman who, after two bad breakups, wants to build up her confidence and gain more sexual experience. She visits Colin, a masseuse who provides a sensual massage experience resulting in multiple orgasms, once a month. With so much stigma surrounding sensual massage services, which are still commonly thought of as ‘sleazy’, we ask Cee Cee what’s it like to be touched intimately by a stranger. Does she now feel an emotional attachment to her masseuse, how has it improved her life, and why is she keeping it a secret from her friends and family?

Episode two: A sugar baby

In episode two, All The Way With…a sugar baby, we meet Chloe, a sugar baby using Seeking Arrangement to meet sugar daddies. After a recent sugar daddy of hers died, Chloe was left a house in his will- a true testament to the relationship she’d built with him over the years. We ask Chloe what it’s like to make your money as a sugar baby, and whether as a trans woman she ever feels fetishised by the men she meets? What is it like having sex with someone you’re not attracted to, how much does she make a year, and what happens when a sugar daddy falls in love with you?

Episode three: A throuple

In episode three, All The Way With... a throuple, we meet Cathy who is in a three-way relationship with her husband Thomas and their girlfriend Nicole. Open relationships, consensual non-monogamy and alternative relationship structures are becoming more popular than ever, so we ask Cathy what it’s really like to have more than one partner. How do date nights work, where does everyone sleep, and what does her son think?

Episode four: A bride who bolted

In episode four, All The Way With... a bride who bolted, we meet YouTuber Katie Snooks who broke up with her fiancé and called off her wedding months before the date. She lost £10,000 talks about what it's like to make a decision to end a relationship when you've already booked the venue, bought the dress, sent the save the dates. What's it like to go through such a public break up, where you've shared so much of your relationship online?

Episode five: A male escort

In episode five, All The Way With... a male escort, we meet Madison James, an "international high class escort" and "sexual development companion". Madison tells us what it's like to get paid to sleep with wealthy women, what he's learned about sex, and what his own sex life is like. He also has his own podcast where he delves into these topics in more detail.

Episode six: Amy Hart

In episode six, All The Way With... Amy Hart, we're joined by the former Love Island contestantwho gets real about dating before and after the show, why she's the "queen of being ghosted" and what single life is like now she's famous.

Episode seven: Age gap relationships

In episode seven, All The Way With... age gap relationships, we're joined by Julia Zelg, who's wife is 37 years older than her. Julia is 24 and fell in love with her wife after they matched on Tinder. She tackles the stereotypes around age gap relationships - from 'mummy issues' to being mistaken for her wife's daughter.



Episode eight: A single woman with HIV



In episode eight, All The Way With... a single woman with HIV, we meet Becky, who was diagnosed with HIV when she was 29. She'd just started casually dating someone new, after coming out of a 10-year relationship with her daughter's father. She's now single and navigating dating apps while HIV positive.

Episode nine: Arranged marriage

In episode nine, All The Way With... arranged marriage, we're joined by Sarah, who had an arranged marriage aged 30. She met her husband just three times before the wedding, and calls their marriage a "leap of faith". But 10 years later, they're happy and have a child together. Sarah wants to prove that love can blossom after you marry someone.

Episode ten: A woman who came out at 33

In episode 10, All The Way With... a woman who came out at 33, we're joined by Danielle Vanier, who dated men until her 30s when she started dating women. She tells us what it's like to come out in your 30s, and how she is now happier than ever with her girlfriend.

Episode eleven: a woman going through IVF

In episode 11, All The Way With... a woman going through IVF, we're joined by our pal and former colleague Lauren who speaks openly about what effect multiple rounds of IVF can have on your relationship - and how battling infertility has impacted her marriage.

Episode twelve: sex camp

In episode 12, All The Way With... sex camp, we're joined by performer Fran Bushe, who went to sex camp after years of painful sex. Fran wanted to learn how to enjoy sex and not only fell in love at sex camp, but also attended a vulva-worshipping class. She liked it so much she went back a second time.

Episode thirteen: a sex therapist

In episode 13, All The Way With... a sex therapist, we're joined by clinical psychologist and sex therapist Dr Karen Gurney. She explains why everything we think about sex drives and how often we should be having sex is wrong. She also answers some listener questions.

Episode fourteen: Zoom sex parties

In episode 14, All The Way With... Zoom sex parties, we're joined by Carla* who just attended her first ever sex party... virtually. With her partner of eight years, she logged into an online Killing Kittens sex party and shares her experience with us.

Episode fifteen: polyamory

In episode 15, All The Way With... polyamory, we're joined by sex writer Franki Cookney. Franki is in an open marriage with her husband of five years. She explains how they came to open their marriage, and how dating other people and have other partners works logistically.

*Names have been changed

Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you usually listen to your podcasts. And subscribe to stay up to date with episodes as they're released every Sunday.

And, if you have any questions, dating dilemmas, or love and sex stories you'd like to share, email us on podcast@cosmopolitan.co.uk

