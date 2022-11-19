The nostalgic crafts that are making a comeback

NATALIA KHIMICH - Getty Images

Good news for craft lovers – nostalgic hobbies are having a resurgence.

People are choosing traditional hobbies as their favourite way to spend their spare time, according to a survey by Norwegian skincare brand Neutrogena. A poll of 2,000 adults found that over half (53%) love doing new ‘hands-on’ activities like crafting hobbies as a form of stress relief. And though the average Brit already has three hobbies, 76% admitted they could still find time in their schedules to pick up a new skill.

Jo Coughlan, Brand Manager Neutrogena, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary said: "We shouldn't underestimate the physical and mental benefits a ‘hands-on hobby’ can bring into our lives. Hobbies like sewing and painting which might sound old-fashioned are relaxing and rewarding.”

With creative pastimes getting the thumbs up there’s never been a better excuse to spend time doing your favourite crafting hobbies and join in the craft revival.

The great thing about classic crafting hobbies is that they lower stress levels, improve mental health and they're affordable – 37% of those surveyed said they enjoy doing activities that don’t break the bank.

Jo added: “Maintaining a new interest doesn’t need to cost the earth or take up all of your free time for it to be beneficial to your mental health and overall happiness.”

Whether you only have time for a weekly crafternoon session at the weekend, or you can set time aside to your crafting hobbies every day, the simple pleasure of doing a craft hobby like scrapbooking can make a huge difference to your routine.

Though there are other hobbies you can try, it’s the ‘hand’s on’ nature of crafting hobbies that makes them so beneficial - three out of five people surveyed admitted they are happiest when their hobbies involve using their hands.



In all, 53% of participants in the survey said they’re keen to take up a new pastime so why not give one of these classic crafts and historic hobbies a go?

TOP 25 HOBBIES IN THE UK

Gardening Baking/making bread Jigsaw puzzles Bird watching Playing board and card games Growing food Knitting Colouring books Sewing Record collecting Cross-stitch Stamp collecting Coin collecting Model making Painting watercolours Crochet Embroidery Computer programming Candlemaking Scrapbooking Woodworking Flower arranging Model railways Sweet making Cheesemaking

