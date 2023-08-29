Your Nose Will Serve Main Character Energy With TikTok's "Scrunch Makeup" Trend

When it comes to doing my makeup, I've always had a simple approach and usually focus on highlighting my eyes or lips. I've never paid much attention to my nose as it's not something I saw as a feature to highlight. Being someone with Afro-features, I've always felt that doing any contouring to slim down the shape and size of my nose would be a way of hiding my natural beauty, and I'm hella proud of my snout. But then, a new TikTok trend came along, giving me a whole new perspective on my nose. "Scrunch makeup," has been what the platform is buzzing about and it involves scrunching up your nose to create a cute, unique look with experimental colors.

What Is "Scrunch Makeup"

Created by makeup artist Mei Pang as she wanted to experiment with her nose wrinkles, she added intensely colorful eyeshadow pigments of pink, orange and yellow to the bridge of her nose and then "scrunched" up her nose while applying white setting powder on top to create curated lines of demarcation.

'Scrunch makeup" focuses on the nose and takes inspiration from Marni's Spring/Summer forehead makeup display at New York Fashion Week last fall, along with rainbow under eye makeup, which were both trending for 2022.

Other creators have also taken to the app to recreate Pang's "Scrunch Makeup," reporting that achieving it is actually much more complicated than it looks. If you're inclined to try your hand at the trend and it works out, tag Hypebae's Beauty Instagram for a chance to be featured.