‘NOS4A2’ Season 2 To Simulcast On BBC America In A First For AMC Original Series, Premiere Date Set

The 10-episode second season of AMC’s supernatural horror series NOS4A2, starring Zachary Quinto, will premiere on June 1 on the network. The full season is set to also simulcast on AMC Networks sibling BBC America.

This is the first time an AMC original series will be simulcast on BBC America as the two networks continue to deepen their ties. This reciprocate a similar synergy move last year when Season 2 of BBC America’s flagship drama series Killing Eve was simulcast on AMC. The dual network air pattern was extended to the upcoming third season of the acclaimed drama.

AMC has simulcast the BBC natural history tentpole specials, most recently Seven Worlds, One Planet, and A Discovery of Witches got a simulcast linear run on AMC and BBC America following its breakout success on streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder.

Along with the premiere date announcement, AMC released first-look photos from the second season of NOS4A2 , which stars Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

