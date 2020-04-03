NOS4A2 season 2 to premiere on June 2 in the UK

Photo credit: AMC

From Digital Spy

AMC has unveiled some first-look photos of NOS4A2 season 2, along with a UK premiere date.

The second run of the Zachary Quinto-led vampire series is set to arrive on BT TV on Tuesday, June 2 at 9pm.

NOS4A2 (pronounced 'Nosferatu') takes place in Christmasland, an alternate realm that's nowhere near as joyous as it sounds.

Quinto plays Charlie Manx, an immortal demon/vampire/Grinch thing who feeds off the souls of children and then discards them into Christmasland, where it's Christmas Day every day and unhappiness is against the law.

In the second season of the supernatural horror, set eight years after the events of the first, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie (Quinto).

Having faced his own mortality, Charlie is now desperate for revenge against Vic. And this time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her 8-year-old son Wayne.

The season also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

NOS4A2 is based Joe Hill's best-selling novel of the same name and is executive produced by showrunner Jami O'Brien and Hill himself.

NOS4A2 season 2 will premiere in the UK on BT TV on Tuesday, June 2 at 9pm. It will return to the US on AMC on June 1 at 10/9c.

