NOS4A2 has been canceled by AMC

'NOS4A2' Star Ashleigh Cummings Gives An Inside Look Into AMC's Creepy New Show





'NOS4A2' also stars Zachary Quinto and premieres on AMC 6/2

AMC has driven a stake through the heart of NOS4A2, canceling the horror show after two seasons. The news came via executive producer Jami O'Brien on Twitter.

"Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of NOS4A2," O'Brien wrote on Monday. "It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel. CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV. I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I’m awfully proud of all we’ve done together. THANK YOU to Joe Hill for all your generosity, imagination, and support, and for trusting us with Vic and Charlie, Maggie, Bing, Linda, Chris, Lou, Tabitha, Wayne, Millie, and all your flawed, complicated, and beautiful characters. And THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who tuned in — especially to those who tweeted along with us each week — you made Sunday nights a lot of fun. Hope to do it again with you all somewhere down the road... xoxoxo"

Adapted from Hill's 2013 novel of the same name, NOS4A2 starred Ashleigh Cummings as a young woman with supernatural powers who faces off against a seemingly immortal and vampiric evildoer played by Zachary Quinto.

