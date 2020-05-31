Nos. 27, 37 fail pre-race inspection; Gaulding, Preece to start from rear at Bristol

Two cars failed pre-race inspection twice at Bristol Motor Speedway and will drop to the rear of the 40-car field before the start of Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Ryan Preece’s No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet and Gray Gaulding’s No. 27 Rick Ware Racing Ford both failed tech twice. Preece was supposed to fire off 33rd, while Gaulding was to be 30th. The starting lineup was set by a random draw among groups, based on team owner standings.

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole position in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Last year’s spring Bristol winner, Kyle Busch, will line up seventh.

This race is the fifth since NASCAR resumed its 2020 Cup Series season amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which paused the at-track schedule for more than two months. It’ll be a 500-lap event around Tennessee’s .533-mile short track.