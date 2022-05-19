NorZinc Announces RCF US$6 Million Bridge Loan to Fund 2022 Work Program at Prairie Creek Project

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce the signing of a US$6 million ("M"), or approximately C$7.7M, secured loan agreement with RCF VI CAD LLC ("RCF"), the Company's largest shareholder.

logo (CNW Group/NorZinc Ltd.)
logo (CNW Group/NorZinc Ltd.)

The proceeds from this investment will be used to fund the 2022 work program at the Prairie Creek Project announced by the Company on May 4, 2022, which will include a 5,300 metre surface exploration drill program to further validate the geotechnical structural controls and refine mining dilution volume estimates. Televiewer logging and analysis on the planned drill holes will provide additional data and improve certainty, and additional metallurgical sample collection and test work will increase the accuracy of the concentrate quality and recovery forecasts for mining in the initial three (3) to five (5) years.

"We value our relationship with RCF as our largest shareholder/partner and appreciate their continued support for the Company's development of the Prairie Creek Project," said Rohan Hazelton, President and CEO of NorZinc. "We look forward to commencing the planned 2022 work program which will establish new, high quality data that will form part of an enhanced, upgraded feasibility study to begin later this year."

Ross Bhappu, Head of Mature Funds for RCF, stated "RCF is excited to make this investment in NorZinc as it advances the development of the important Prairie Creek zinc project. Our team looks forward to the continued collaborative efforts to bring the project to successful fruition for all stakeholders."

The Company has signed an agreement with RCF, as lender, and Canadian Zinc Corporation (the "Guarantor"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as guarantor, under which RCF will provide a US$6M (C$7.7M) (the "Principal Amount") secured bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan"), carrying an interest rate of 8% per annum. The loan is secured by the Company's and Guarantor's present and future personal property, ranking in priority to all subsequent secured and unsecured creditors, excluding any mineral leases in relation to the Prairie Creek project. The loan is payable on maturity, being 18 months after the closing date of the Bridge Loan (the "Maturity Date"). The Company may prepay any of the RCF Loan, in whole or in part, at any time before the Maturity Date, including with the proceeds of the Rights Offering (as defined below). This is provided that, in the case of any such repayment prior to the first anniversary of the closing of the Bridge Loan, the Company will pay to RCF the interest that would have accrued under the Bridge Loan until the first anniversary had such repayment not been made unless such repayment is effected by way of set-off of the RCF's participation in the Rights Offering to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in NorZinc and/or the RCF's right to backstop up to 100% of the Rights Offering (in which case no make-whole interest is payable).

RCF holds approximately 48.31% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Bridge Loan contains customary negative pledges, and certain conditions including the completed Rights Offering, and certain other conditions. [The closing of the loan and first drawdown is planned to occur upon receipt of approval of the loan from the TSX].

Under the terms of the Bridge Loan, the Company has agreed to complete a rights offering within 150 days following the closing of the Bridge Loan in an amount of at least US$4M (for a total of US$10M when combined with the commitment under the Bridge Loan (the "Rights Offering").

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NORZF". NorZinc is focused on developing its 100%-owned high-grade zinc-silver-lead Prairie Creek Project, located in the Northwest Territories.

Cautionary Statement – Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding closing and timing of the Bridge Loan and completion, timing, and size of the Rights Offering, the use of proceeds thereof and the 2022 work program.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that results and impacts arising from the binding agreement between the Company and RCF will differ from the Company's expectations; changes to regional and global market trends; and the ability of the Company to complete the Rights Offering, to complete the Ausenco scenario analysis, and to obtain management plan approvals and permits required to construct the Pioneer Winter Road.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the benefits and impacts arising from the binding agreement between the Company and RCF will be consistent with the Company's expectations.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c7684.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991