New Norwood water tower approved

NORWOOD — The construction of a new water tower in Norwood was approved in principle Tuesday at an Asphodel-Norwood Township council meeting following a consultant’s environmental assessment report.

Water storage capacity is insufficient for the current population in the village, council heard, and the drinking water system is facing constraints including a deteriorated standpipe (tower), low pressure concerns in the northwest corner of the village, and fire flow issues in certain areas.

The location of the existing tower at the water treatment plant was given the green light for the proposed tower because it is already developed and there will be minimal impact on the natural environment, the report said.

Three other possible sites — the township’s Public Works site, a site at County Road 42 and Asphodel 10th Line and the entrance to the landfill driveway — were not recommended for various reasons such as cost, location on a floodplain, and lack of adjacent water mains.

The existing water system services about 2,100 people in the village from four groundwater wells. The existing tower was constructed in 1993.

A new water tower would require maintenance every 10 years and would typically have a life expectancy of 50 to 75 years, according to the consultant’s report.

The project cost is estimated at about $2.9 million, which includes engineering, contingency and project management financing.

Chief administrative officer Candice White told councillors the township expects 74 per cent funding from the federal and provincial governments with only 26 per cent requiring funding by the municipality.

“And the goal would be to have that funded through development charges in order to have the users of the system not incur any costs,” she said.

The township has not yet determined what will happen to the current tower.

A completion date for the project is yet to be determined but a preliminary design is expected in four months and construction could begin in 12 to 18 months, the report said.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

