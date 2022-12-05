Norwood creative turns passion into home decor store

In 2016, during Christmas time, Samantha Belsey set out to make her own holiday gifts for her family. She went to the one spot that’s always been a place of comfort for the creatively-minded businessperson: her father’s wood shop in Norwood. She tore up a bunch of wood pallets, bought some dollar store paint and poured her heart into creating festive wooden signs.

Belsey’s DIY creations marked the beginning of something special — a path that would combine her love of artisanship and her business-savvy pursuits.

“My parents pushed me to put (the creations) out into the universe. It steamrolled into me taking custom orders, growing my knowledge of how to make wood signs and how to hand paint,” Belsey said.

From there, Belsey, who was born and raised in Peterborough before moving with her parents to their Norwood farm, began selling her handmade designs online — amassing a large, social-media driven following.

But Belsey — who loved to paint, write and build at a young age, fuelled by her father, who makes handmade harvest tables — had bigger aspirations.

On Thanksgiving Weekend, Belsey officially opened a storefront, dubbed Samantha Ann & Co Home, after renovating a building on her parents’ property on 5th Line of Asphodel.

Belsey’s new store, located on 2440 North 5th Line of Asphodel, offers customers an array of products — from seasonal furnishings, home decorations and carefully-crafted signs to stationery and calligraphy artwork.

The business as a whole focuses on three main pillars: home, wedding and print. Within the store, which caters mainly to home decor, about 25 per cent of products are handmade by Belsey herself.

“I do some graphic design where I design my own home decor prints and also do create wooden home decor products such as Christmas ornaments," Belsey explained.

Creations from local artisans make up another 25 per cent of the store’s items. The rest is sourced from the home decor industry.

“I’ve also partnered with Sweet Bees Cut Flowers from Hastings to offer fresh flower workshops throughout the seasons.”

Story continues

Belsey’s one-of-a kind products can also be purchased online through Etsy.

Belsey is also a wedding co-ordinator. Working closely with brides and grooms, Belsey harnesses her talent and know-how to design customized signs that are then rented by the wedding party. She also specializes in the day-of logistics of tent weddings — organizing seating charts and providing wedding calligraphy on site.

Since launching Samantha Ann & Co Home in October, Belsey said the feedback has been amazing.

“I’m very fortunate to have followers who are quite local to me and then followers from the GTA and beyond to the point where I’ve seen a demand from my followers from (far away) who have urged me to bring the store online. I’m hoping to do so in the new year so people can purchase from all over North America and I will then ship their orders."

Looking ahead, Belsey, who is approaching the one-year anniversary of quitting her job to pursue her dreams, aims to expand her wedding side of the business. The Norwood storefront will be open until Christmas before Belsey takes some time off to focus on the wedding aspect of her growing operation. The store will reopen in Spring 2023.

“I have a dream of creating a wedding venue down the road (from the store), to become the go to for weddings in the Peterborough area."

The store is open Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed in January and February.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner