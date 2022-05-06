Norwich vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

West Ham are offered a favourable fixture as they bid to recover from their Europa League disappointment.

After seeing his side eliminated at the semi-final stage, David Moyes has targeted a quick-fire return to European competition, but knows they face a fight.

Manchester United are currently six points ahead in sixth, albeit West Ham have a game in hand.

Their attempts to close the gap, however, could be helped by this weekend’s set of fixtures.

Moyes takes his side to already-relegated Norwich City and could move within three points of United should they lose at Brighton on Saturday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Sunday May 8, 2022.

Carrow Road in Norwich will host.

Where to watch Norwich vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Norwich vs West Ham team news

Dean Smith has confirmed neither Kenny McClean nor Josh Sargent will be able to feature again this season.

Christoph Zimmermann, meanwhile, is still suffering with a groin problem.

For West Ham, Craig Dawson is available for selection after his suspension, while Moyes believes most of his squad is likely to be fit and available.

Norwich vs West Ham prediction

West Ham have hardly been at their best of late but this is a team who have shown plenty of character. That, coupled with Norwich’s awful run of form, makes an away win likely.

West Ham to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Norwich wins: 22

Draws: 22

West Ham wins: 31