Norwich vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Norwich vs West Ham - LIVE!

The Hammers are at Carrow Road this afternoon looking to swiftly bounce back from their Europa League heartbreak.

David Moyes’ side were ousted from the semi-finals by Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Thursday, switching focus back to Premier League matters.

West Ham can return to European competition next term, though are six points adrift of Manchester United in the final Europa League spot with two games in hand over Ralf Rangnick’s side, who were embarrassed by Brighton yesterday.

Wolves sit two points behind in eighth after snatching a last-gasp draw at Chelsea and West Ham will be eager to end a dismal run of only one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

Rock-bottom Norwich, meanwhile, have little to play for after their latest instant relegation back to the Championship was confirmed following a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Dean Smith’s Canaries are hoping to avoid equalling a club record with their 12th home league loss of the season, but have won only one of their last 14 matches against today’s opponents.

Follow Norwich vs West Ham LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Carrow Road!

Norwich vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Carrow Road

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

West Ham team news: Dawson back from suspension

Norwich team news: McLean and Sargent out

Prediction: Norwich 0-2 West Ham

Norwich City FC - West Ham United FC

A very sunny Carrow Road

12:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

📍 Carrow Road



Team news coming 🔜#NORWHU

West Ham must match David Moyes’ ambition this summer

12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

As David Moyes sat in the same press conference room in the bowels of Deutsch Bank Park where, just 24 hours earlier, he had spoken hopefully of it finally being his turn to taste silverware after 24 trophyless years in management, you sensed a mixture of pride, anger and embarrassment.

Pride, at the historic journey his West Ham team have been on in reaching a first major European semi-final in 46 years, just two after battling to stave off relegation.

Anger, at what he felt was the Frankfurt’s bench’s over-zealous appeals for Aaron Cresswell to be sent off in the game’s defining moment just 19 minutes in, though he had few complaints about the decision itself.

And embarrassment, having himself been shown a red card for his moment of ball-boy madness, an incident for which he apologised but also tried sheepishly to make light of.

You can read Malik Ouzia’s full analysis here.

(PA)

David Moyes: Declan Rice will NOT be punished for rant against referee

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes says there is “not a chance” West Ham will discipline after the midfielder was filmed criticising Jesus Gil Manzano following their loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Hammers captain Rice berated the Spanish official during a foul-mouthed rant in the tunnel after Thursday evening’s semi-final elimination.

The Premier League club intend to view the referee’s report before commenting on the incident, while UEFA could yet sanction the England midfielder.

But manager Moyes - who does not believe Rice’s complaints to be genuine accusations and feels nothing untoward occurred - swiftly dismissed suggestions of internal punishment.

“Not a chance - not on my watch anyway,” said the Scotsman, whose team suffered a 3-1 aggregate loss.

“If UEFA punish him that’s down to them but not on my watch.

You can read Moyes’ comments in full here.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Can West Ham take advantage?

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United’s dismal loss away at Brighton on Saturday has given West Ham a real chance of catching them in sixth.

A win at Carrow Road would close the gap to three points with David Moyes’ boasting a game in hand.

European nights could indeed be back at the London Stadium next season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction

12:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham have hardly been at their best of late but this is a team who have shown plenty of character. That, coupled with Norwich’s awful run of form, makes an away win very likely.

West Ham to win, 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham team news: Craig Dawson available

12:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

For West Ham, Craig Dawson is available for selection after his suspension, while Moyes believes most of his squad is likely to be fit and available. Angelo Ogbonna (knee) should be the Hammers’ only absentee.

(Getty Images)

Norwich team news: McClean and Sargent out

12:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dean Smith has confirmed that neither Kenny McLean nor Josh Sargent will be able to feature again this season. Christoph Zimmermann, meanwhile, is still suffering with a groin problem.

Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah and Ozan Kabak are also out injured for Norwich.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

12:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live in the UK. However, highlights can be viewed on Match of the Day 2, which starts tonight at 10:30pm on BBC One.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Malik Ouzia in attendance at Carrow Road.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to Norwich vs West Ham LIVE coverage!

11:59 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Norwich vs West Ham in the Premier League!

The Hammers visit Norfolk hoping to get back to winning ways and quickly banish memories of their painful Europa League semi-final defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Malik Ouzia is on hand to provide expert analysis from Carrow Road. Stay tuned for all the match build-up, latest team news and live updates after kick-off, which is at 2pm BST this afternoon.