Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates tonight

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Two newly installed managers go head-to-head on Saturday evening as Norwich City host Manchester United. Neither Daniel Farke nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were able to keep pace with hope and expectations for the two clubs, albeit at very different scales, but results have picked up since the coaching changes made.

The Canaries briefly moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after going four without defeat, but Dean Smithsuffered his first loss last time out against Tottenham and there’s a huge job on if they are to avoid relegation. The gap to safety is currently just three points, but it’s increasingly looking like three from four to go down already. As for United, back-to-back wins have put them up to sixth, with Ralf Rangnick’s side narrowly seeing off Crystal Palace last weekend.

United are aiming to keep pace with the race for fourth and consistency is everything across the busy winter schedule. Follow all the team news and match updates from Norwich vs Man United below after the end of Liverpool vs Aston Villa:

Norwich vs Man United

Norwich City FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Norwich 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Dimitri Giannoulis goes searching for a free kick by dinking the ball around Scott McTominay and running into the Man Utd midfielder who just held his ground. Giannoulis’s efforts aren’t rewarded though as United take possession and come down the left side of the pitch.

Maguire attempts to send the ball over to Diogo Dalot on the right wing but his pass comes up short. Josh Sargent gathers the ball and gets clipped by Dalot who’s lucky to avoid picking up a yellow card.

Norwich 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Victor Lindelof fires a long ball up the pitch for Jadon Sancho to make a run in behind but Max Aarons gets to the ball first and heads it clear for Norwich.

The Canaries try a similar mode of attack with a long ball up to Teemu Pukki but Harry Maguire is there to deal with it.

Norwich 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Norwich get the match started with a diagonal ball out to the left wing that gets headed behind for a Manchester United goal kick.

Norwich v Man Utd: Here come the teams

17:27 , Michael Jones

Harry Maguire leads out Manchester United at Carrow Road. The Red Devils can join West Ham on 27 points if they win today. Norwich meanwhile would move off bottom spot if they pick up all three points. It’s a big game for both clubs.

Norwich vs Man Utd

17:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are the only club not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League match this season and they are winless in their last four league matches against newly-promoted sides.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Norwich vs Man Utd

17:19 , Michael Jones

Dean Smith could become the first manager in 113 years to beat Manchester United with two different clubs in the same top-flight season. Andy Aitken did so with Middlesbrough and Leicester in 1908-09.

(Getty Images)

Norwich vs Man Utd

17:17 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are vying to win three consecutive league games for only the second time this season. They can keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from February to March 2021.

But, United have conceded nine goals in their last four Premier League away fixtures, as many as in their previous 16.

Norwich vs Man Utd

17:15 , Michael Jones

Norwich’s tally of 10 points is one fewer than they had at the same stage of their most recent Premier League season in 2019-20.

They have taken four points from two home games since Dean Smith became head coach, in contrast to one point out of a possible 15 at Carrow Road under Daniel Farke.

But, they have failed to score in nine Premier League matches this season, more than any other side.

Norwich vs Man Utd: Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf Rangnick

17:10 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick does not believe that he or anyone else at Manchester United should attempt to convince Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford if his mind is already set on leaving.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire during the summer and, with no sign of a new deal being imminent, he will be able to discuss a prospective free transfer with clubs across Europe in January.

Paul Pogba should not be convinced to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf Rangnick

Norwich vs Man Utd

17:07 , Michael Jones

Norwich have lost eight of the last 10 Premier League meetings between the two teams. Manchester United have won on 11 of their last 13 visits to Carrow Road in all competitions.

The most recent encounter between the sides was an FA Cup quarter-final tie in June 2020, with United winning 2-1 away after extra-time.

Norwich vs Man Utd

16:59 , Michael Jones

Okay, just one more game to go today as Norwich City host Manchester United. Here’s a reminder of the two line-ups:

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Rupp, McLean, Sargent, Placheta, Pukki

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Elsewhere in the Premier League

16:56 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won at Stamford Bridge after a tough game against Leeds ends 3-2 in favour of the Blues. Jorginho converted twice from the penalty spot.

Also in London Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

Full-time: Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:54 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: There goes the final whistle at Anfield. Mo Salah’s penalty is the only difference between the two teams! The Reds maintain their record of scoring in every game this season and move back to just one point behind Manchester City.

GOAL! Chelsea 3 - 2 Leeds ⚽️

16:52 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Chelsea earn another penalty after Antonio Rudiger is brought down in the box. Jorginho steps up and sends it the other way this time. Chelsea are in front once again! That should be that now at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:50 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at Anfield. Will Liverpool close out this game or can Villa find an equaliser? The former looks the most likely outcome at the minute.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:48 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Penalty shout forAston Villa!

Morgan Sanson slides a through ball up to Danny Ings and plays him into the area. Alisson comes flying out of the box and kicks the ball away. It hits Matip and rebounds back into the box where Ings is waiting. The goalkeeper swipes at the ball and connects with the Aston Villa striker who goes down. There’s a VAR check but Alisson got just enough on the ball before taking out the man. No penalty.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:44 , Michael Jones

84 mins: James Milner comes on for Liverpool replacing Thiago Silva for the final few minutes at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold whips a corner into the box but sends it straight into the hands of Martinez.

GOAL! Chelsea 2 - 2 Leeds ⚽️

16:42 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Huge goal at Stamford Bridge as Leeds have a late equaliser. Joe Gelhardt has just come on for Raphinha, he breaks into the box and squeezes in front of Thiago Silva to meet a cross and guide it into the back of the net. It’s the youngster’s first Premier League goal and what a big one it could turn out to be.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:41 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Aston Villa are throwing men forward and creating space on the right wing for Matty Cash. He’s whipped a couple of decent crosses into the box but Van Dijk manages to deal with both of them.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Konsa gets away with one as a backpass to Martinez comes up short. Jota gets to the ball and dinks it around the sprawling goalkeeper but sends the effort wide of goal!

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:37 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Danny Ings is on for Aston Villa. He’s taken up a central position with Buendia and Watkins in behind him. Yet it’s Liverpool who are controlling the game still. Aston Villa are struggling to get the ball out. Konsa sends a pass up towards Douglas Luiz but it’s off target and Andy Robertson collects.

Norwich vs Man Utd: Line-ups

16:34 , Michael Jones

Norwich XI:Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



▪️ Kabak, Giannoulis, Rupp, Placheta, Sargent in

▪️ Gibson, Williams, Lees-Melou, Idah, Omobamidele out

▪️ Tomkinson and Byram on the bench#NCFC | #NORMUN pic.twitter.com/MEI4xbygZh — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 11, 2021

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford.

🚨 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🚨



Ralf names an unchanged starting XI from our previous #PL clash 💪#MUFC | #NORMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2021

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:33 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Salah drives into the box from the right side and looks for the top corner with a left-footed shot that is deflected behind for a corner.

Emiliano Buendia is on for Aston Villa replacing Jacob Ramsey.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa

16:29 , Michael Jones

70 mins: 20 minutes to go at Anfield. Can Aston Villa find a way back into the match. They’ve not had a great deal of joy going forward but they may have to open themselves up a little now that they’re chasing the game.

Mo Salah now has 21 goals for the season.

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa (Salah, 67’) ⚽️

16:27 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Salah breaks the deadlock. He fires the penalty into the bottom right hand corner. It’s a great penalty! Martinez leapt the correct way but the can’t get near the ball and Liverpool finally take the lead at Anfield.

Penalty to Liverpool!

16:26 , Michael Jones

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

65 mins: Mo Salah is sent down the right channel by Henderson and brings the ball into the box. He flicks the ball away from Mings and sprints around the Villa captain. Mings tries to recover but blunders into Liverpool’s leading goalscorer and barges him to the ground. Clear penalty.

GOAL! Arsenal 3 - 0 Southampton ⚽️

16:22 , Michael Jones

62 mins: The goals continue to be scored around the Premier League in every game bar the one taking place at Anfield. Arsenal defender Gabriel has added to the Gunners’ tally and Mikel Arteta have secured all three points against Southampton.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:21 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Liverpool have done everything but score so far in this game so Jurgen Klopp looks to the bench. Diogo Jota comes on to replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Aston Villa have made a substitution as well. Morgan Sanson is on in place of Marvelous Nakamba.

GOAL! Chelsea 2 - 1 Leeds ⚽️

16:19 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Chelsea have come from behind to lead against Leeds at Stamford Bridge. A fortuitous penalty afforded Jorginho the chance to convert from the spot and as is his way he fird it home.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:17 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Matt Targett stops a long ball coming up to Mo Salah and boots it back down the pitch. Liverpool repsond by playing Salah in behind down the right wing. He drives into the box but can’t get around Targett. Instead he knocks it back to Alexander-Arnold who’s cross comes over to Robertson. Liverpool maintain the pressure on the Villa box, the ball bounces to Mane who shoots pulls his effort wide of goal!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:14 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Save! Andy Robertson wins a corner for the Reds and swings it into the box himself. It’s a lovely cross for Virgil van Dijk to run on to. He breaks away from a huddle of players and meets the cross with a powerful header at goal. Martinez reacts well and palms the ball over the crossbar!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:11 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Mings blocks a shot from Mane inside the box but Liverpool maintain possession. Twice Mo Salah breaks into the box, the first time his pass into the middle is defended and the second time he blasts a right footed shot wide of the near post.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:10 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Douglas Luiz swings a deep corner into the Liverpool box that Virgil van Dijk deals with and knocks out for a throw in.

John McGinn and Thiago Alcantara come together in the middle of the pitch and Thiago goes down. He’s claiming that McGinn whacked him in the face but it was a slight tap from a trailing arm. Liverpool are awarded the free kick though.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:07 , Michael Jones

47 mins: Lovely from Salah who brings the ball under control rolls it away from Douglas Luiz and cuts inside of Matt Targett before flicking a cross over to Sadio Mane. Matty Cash jumps in front of the Liverpool forward and heads the ball out of the box.

Second half: Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:05 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool get the match back underway at Anfield. Can Aston Villa get something out of this game or will Liverpool continue their winning run and take the points? Lets find out.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

16:00 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard played 710 times for Liverpool in all competitions, the third-most in the Reds’ history. Former players managing against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League have lost 14 of their last 16 visits with just one win and one draw.

(Getty Images)

Premier League scores

15:55 , Michael Jones

Just the three Premier League games taking place right now and here are the half-time scores:

Arsenal 2 - 0 Southampton

Chelsea 1 - 1 Leeds

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Lots of goals in London and none at all in Merseyside.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:52 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the teams after 45 minutes.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: After a couple of added minutes to end the first half the teams head into the break on level terms. No goals at Anfield and Steven Gerrard will think that’s half a job done for his Aston Villa team.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:46 , Michael Jones

44 mins Chance! It’s a lovely run from Mo Salah who brings the ball under control on the right wing before cutting into the box and weaving around Tyrone Mings. He rolls the ball onto his left foot and drills a low shot towards the near post but Martinez has it covered and makes a good low save to keep it out.

GOAL! Chelsea 1 - 1 Leeds ⚽️

15:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Chelsea are back in the game and Mason Mount has the equaliser for the Blues!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:42 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Villa are defending exceptionally well. John McGinn gets back to stop a cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a sliding challenge.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:40 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Alexander-Arnold swings Liverpool’s seventh corner of the match into the box. There’s a scramble in the middle and the ball almost drops for Mane but Young hoofs it down the pitch as hard as he can.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Van Dijk pings a cross-field pass out to Alexander-Arnold on the right wing. He brings the ball down and knocks it inside to Salah who’s forced deeper by the combined forces of Matt Targett and Douglas Luiz. Good defending from Villa.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:37 , Michael Jones

33 mins: We’ve got a good game going on here. Jurgen Klopp seems like a frustrated man in the dugouts and Steven Gerrard will be happy with what he’s seeing.

Another cross from Alexander-Arnold is blocked behind by Douglas Luiz sprinting back into Villa’s box.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Andy Robertson is tormenting Matty Cash and Marvelous Nakamba. He’s taken the ball into the box two or three times now and could have had a couple of penalties but none of the decisions have gone Liverpool’s way.

At the other end the ball comes up to Young on the inside left. He dinks the ball into the box and heads it over Alisson who’s comes flying off his line. From the byline Young tries to cross the ball to Watkins for a tap in but the pass is intercepted and Liverpool manage to work it clear.

GOAL! Chelsea 0 - 1 Leeds ⚽️

15:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Over at Stamford Bridge Leeds have taken the lead after Daniel James won a penalty and Raphinha converted. Chelsea can’t afford to drop points if they want to stay in the title race so they’ve got work to do.

GOAL! Arsenal 2 - 0 Southampton ⚽️

15:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Arsenal have doubled their lead at the Emirates. Tomiyasu swings a cross deep into the box where Tierney has a volley blocked. The ball loops into the air and he heads it across the six-yard box where Martin Odegaard taps it in.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:27 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Watkins slides into a tackle on Fabinho from behind and goes through the Liverpool midfielder to win the ball. Liverpool are awarded a free kick and Watkins goes in the book.

Alexander-Arnold floats the set piece into the penalty area but Young is first to the ball and heads it away.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Back at Anfield Aston Villa are finding their feet in midfield. Ramsey wins a free kick in the middle of the pitch after drawing a foul from Henderson. It’s worked out to Ashley Young on the right side and he wins a throw in inside of Liverpool’s final third.

The ball comes to John McGinn who breaks into space in the wide area and sends a sharp cross low into the box but Joel Matip deals with it for Liverpool.

GOAL! Arsenal 1 - 0 Southampton ⚽️

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Arsenal have taken the lead at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka drops a shoulder to sprint away from Jan Bednarek and carry the into the box he picks out Alexandre Lacazette who curls a fine finish into the top corner! It’s the first Premier League goal of the afternoon. How many more will we get?

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Save! Alexander-Arnold swings another pinpoint cross in from the right tip of the box and picks out Robertson at the back post. He fires a headed effort at goal, there’s a deflection off Cash but Emiliano Martinez leaps low to his right and keeps the effort out with a solid right hand.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Virgil van Dijk goes in the book for Liverpool. Targett flicks a fine pass up the pitch to Ollie Watkins who does brilliantly to bring it down and shift the ball over to the left of the box. Van Dijk goes with him but can’t win the ball and eventually brings down the Villa striker.

Ezri Konsa takes the resultant free kick and drills it straight into the side netting of Alisson’s goal.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Close! Liverpool slickly work the ball over the pitch and out to Andy Robertson on the left wing. He pulls the ball back to the front of the box where Mo Salah lets the ball run to Alexander-Arnold. The defender runs onto the ball and blasts it at goal only to be denied by Matt Targett blocking the shot out for a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Penalty shout for Liverpool!

Salah receives the ball on the right side and weaves his way to the corner of the box before flicking a pass over to Mane. He brings the ball under control and plays a one-two with Salah to get into the middle of the box. Matty Cash gets a hand to Mane who flings himself to the floor and wants a penalty.

The referee has a good view of the incident but lets play continue and VAR doesn’t overturn the decision.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Thiago Alcantara attempts to feed Andy Robertson in behind on the left side but Matty Cash manages to get back and intercept the ball for Villa.

They don’t keep it for long though as Liverpool recover possession and Jordan Henderson brings it down the inside right channel. He find Mane in the box who tries to force off a shot and wins a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Close! Liverpool turn over the ball and fly down the right side. Alexander-Arnold whips a cross into the box from the wide area but Matty Cash is there to head it away. Sadio Mane collects the loose ball and runs it back into the box. His floaty pass into the middle of the area is met by Marvelous Nakamba and he does get the ball clear this time.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

15:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Aston Villa start the match and knock the ball back to their own goalkeeper. Liverpool press up them high up the pitch but they play out from the back with a pass out to the left wing. Jacob Ramsey threatens to break in behind but he’s clipped by Trent Alexander-Arnold and wins a free kick.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Here come the teams

14:59 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard gets a loud round of applause from the crowd at Anfield as he follows his Aston Villa team out onto the pitch. Villa will jump inot the top 10 if they can win at Anfield today.

Following Manchester City’s win in the early kick off Liverpool need to match that results to cut the gap at the top back to just one point.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Klopp on Gerrard

14:56 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield today and said that Liverpool would be giving it their all to win the game:

He will come here and want to win the football game. Before [the game], nice shake hands, after, nice shake hands - in between we will go full throttle and he will go full throttle. “It’s not easy for a world class player to become an outstanding manager but it’s possible. It looks absolutely like Stevie has all the skills you need and I’m really happy for him.”

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

14:53 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah scored in all three appearances against Aston Villa last season. He has been directly involved in 22 league goals this season, a Premier League record after 15 matches and has 13 goals and nine assists.

Sterling joins Premier League 100-club as Man City beat 10-man Wolves

14:49 , Karl Matchett

It was the type of game against mid-table opposition at the Etihad that Manchester City typically make light work of and this victory, earned by the 100th Premier League goal of Raheem Sterling’s career, will keep the defending champions at the top of the table this weekend, no matter what happens elsewhere. City were good value for their win, too, improving considerably in the second half.

Yet that improvement and the three points only came once Wolverhampton Wanderers had been reduced to 10 men by one of the most ridiculous, self-inflicted sendings-off you are likely to see this season for Raul Jimenez, while the winning goal only came from a debatable penalty that summed up an inconsistent, at times unauthoritative display by referee Jonathan Moss.

Overall, this was a forgettable affair, and only Jimenez’s bizarre red card warrants committing to memory. At the end of the first half, after already being cautioned for a questionable foul on Rodri, Jimenez refused to move out of the way for the subsequent free-kick then immediately intercepted it, inviting Moss to show him a second yellow and a red.

Wolves’ game plan up to that point had produced a dour, lifeless first half that was nevertheless frustrating City’s attempts to break them down and ultimately working in their favour. Jimenez’s sending off ripped that blueprint up and City proceeded to rip Wolves apart, eventually taking the lead through Sterling and dominating against 10-man opponents in a manner not reflected by the 1-0 scoreline.

Mark Critchley was at the Etihad Stadium:

Raheem Sterling joins Premier League’s 100 club as Man City beat 10-man Wolves

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Gerrard on his return to Anfield

14:49 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard is fully focused on Aston Villa’s attempts to win today’s clash at Anfield but says it always brings a smile to his face when he returns to his former club:

Everyone in that stadium will know me well enough to know what I’m about and what I’m going to Anfield for. “I’m going back to a club where I spent many years and it brings a smile to my face for a couple of reasons. “One, I’ve got a good relationship with a lot of people at the club. I had a fantastic time there, a really good journey, I’m a local boy. “It was the team I supported growing up and I will always support that team. “But at the same time it brings a smile to my face because I’ve got the opportunity to go there and compete against a good team and a good manager and try to win the game. That’s my only focus.”

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

14:44 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have won three of their four Premier League games under Steven Gerrard, as many as they had in 11 attempts under Dean Smith this season.

Only Southampton have lost more Premier League matches in 2021 than Villa’s tally of 19.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

14:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have earned four consecutive Premier League victories and are the only side still unbeaten at home in the top flight this season. On top of that they have scored in 25 successive Premier League games.

Sentimentality the enemy for Steven Gerrard as Liverpool legend returns to Anfield

14:40 , Michael Jones

The question hadn’t reached its tail end yet but in the absence of hesitation, Steven Gerrard interrupted with the answer.

“Hiding my emotions at times,” he offered, citing his primary personal challenge in the early months of transitioning from player to manager at Liverpool’s academy.

In four years, that initial poser has evolved into a proud strength. He has mastered the art of using his fervour to electrify and gain full buy-in from his players.

Sentimentality the enemy as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head

14:37 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won six of the last seven Premier League meetings between the teams, scoring at least twice in all seven matches.

Aston Villa have lost their last three league games at Anfield, most recently due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stoppage-time goal in April.

Last season there were 17 goals in the three encounters between the sides with Aston Villa winning a memorable game at Villa Park 7-2.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

14:34 , Michael Jones

Reaction to come from the Etihad Stadium but the focus moves to Anfield where Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are taking on Liverpool. Here’s a reminder of the line-ups:

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; J Ramsey, Watkins, A Young

Full-time: Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:29 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Manchester City win courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s penalty kick. It was just one of many strange incidents during the game and Wolves will feel hard done by. Manchester City dominated throughout and it’s hard to argue that they didn’t deserve to win but on the other hand Wolves probably didn’t deserve to lose.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Chances! Wolves almost earn an equaliser with a driving run down the left side. The cross is whipped deep into the box and Kilman arrives to fire a header at goal. It’s sneaking under the crossbar but Ederson manages to tip the ball over the goal.

Wolves’s corner is then swung into the box and Kilman gets there again but this time fires his header wide of the back post!

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:25 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at the end of this game. Joao Cancelo gets forward on the overlap and slides the ball to Sterling. He pulls it back into the middle of the box where Foden hits a first time shot from the edge of the six-yard only to be denied by a body block from Max Kilman!

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:22 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Save! De Bruyne swings a pass out to Zinchenko on the left wing. He dinks the ball into the box and picks out Foden who brings the ball down and takes a left-footed shot on the turn. He strikes it well but Jose Sa gets two hands to the effort and parries it away for Wolves.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:19 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Bruno Lage hasn’t given this match up yet. Daniel Podence comes on to replace Leander Dendoncker for the final few minutes. Wolves just need one chance to steal a point from this one but Manchester City are managing the game well.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:16 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Francisco Trincao comes on for Wolves replacing Ruben Neves. Hwang Hee-Chan receives the ball and dribbles it up the pitch before drawing Joao Cancelo into a foul but the Wolves free kick comes to nothing for the visitors.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:14 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Save! Zinchenko carries the ball down the left side for City and passes it into De Bruyne. He threads a pass into the left side of the box where Jesus runs onto it and drives a shot towards the near post. Sa has the post covered and sticks out a right hand to palm the ball behind for a corner.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:12 , Michael Jones

78 mins: If Manchester City can hold onto this lead they’ll take a four point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. It’ll also be their sixth consecutive Premier League victory.

Leander Dendoncker goes in the ball for a lunging tackle on Rodri in Wolves’s final third.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:09 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Jack Grealish’s day is done and Kevin De Bruyne gets a run out for Manchester City. That’s not a bad change to make is it?

That penalty was Raheem Sterling’s 100th goal in the Premier League. Sterling is the 32nd player to reach this total in the competition, and the eighth-youngest at 27 years and 3 days.

(Getty Images)

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:06 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Grealish has a shot blocked from inside the area but the ball bounces into the path of Bernardo. He shoots and forces a sharp save out of Jose Sa from close range. The ball rolls behind and City win another corner that Wolves manage to scramble clear.

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

14:04 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Hwang Hee-Chan has been brought on by Bruno Lage replacing Adama Traore to lead the line for Wolves on the counter-attack.

Chance! Bernardo Silva sends the ball up to Sterling on the right wing and he fires an early cross into the box. Gabriel Jesus misses the ball but it bounces up for Jack Grealish who pokes it over the crossbar!

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Line-ups

14:02 , Michael Jones

Coming up at 3pm, Liverpool host Aston Villa. Here’s a look at both teams:

Liverpool XI:

🔴 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🔴



This is how we line up to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon at Anfield!



Divock Origi misses out with a sore knee. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2021

Aston Villa XI:

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool this afternoon. ⚪ #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/VZczZB4bYA — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 11, 2021

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 Wolves (Sterling, 66’)⚽️

14:00 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Raheem Sterling steps up and coolly knocks the ball down the middle. The deadlock is broken and Manchester City have the lead at the Etihad.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:58 , Michael Jones

65 mins: The replays on VAR look as though the ball struck Moutinho on the armpit not the arm. It’s taking a whil to come to the decision but it stands! Penalty to Manchester City.

Penalty to Man City!

13:57 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

63 mins: Bernardo Silva whips a cross into the box from the right side and strikes Joao Moutinho on the right arm. His arm is in the arm flailing wildy and Jon Moss points to the spot.

VAR is going to look at it.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:54 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Sterling vs Ait-Nouri round two. The Manchester City forward drives into the box from the right and the Wolves defender steps across him. He doesn’t win the ball this time and knocks Sterling over but City still aren’t awarded a penalty and Sterling looks bewildered as to why not.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:52 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Pep Guardiola makes the first substitution of the game as Phil Foden comes on to replace Ilkay Gundogan.

Zinchenko hits one on the volley from just outside the Wolves box and fires his effort into the ground. The ball skips off then turf towards goal but Jose Sa gets across to keep it out.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:50 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Manchester City have another penalty shout turned down after a weaving run from Sterling carries the ball into the box. He’s held back by Rayan Ait-Nouri and goes to ground but Ait-Nouri releases him just in time for Jon Moss to award Wolves a goal kick.

Off the line!

City come so, so close to the opener with another cross from Cancelo on the right side. He picks out Gundogan perfectly on the opposite side of the box and Gundogan loops a header over Jose Sa. Coady runs back and somehow manages to clear the ball off the goallines with a brilliant defensive header!

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:46 , Michael Jones

53 mins: City have penned Wolves into their own penalty area since the second half commenced. Even Adama Traore is doing his part defensively. Grealish dinks a cross into the box but Coady heads it back out. City come again with Cancelo making a run to the byline. He keeps the ball alive and flicks it into the six-yard box. Jesus gets in front of Coady but volleys his effort over the crossbar!

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:44 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Gundogan sends the corner short to Cancelo who plays it inside to Rodri. He swings a cross deep into the box and picks out Jesus. Jesus brings the ball under control but can’t find a way past Kilman and City are forced to pass the ball backwards... for now.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:41 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Cancelo sends another great ball into the box as he lifts it over the Wolves backline to play Sterling in behind. Sterling attempts a cutback to Gundogan but Coady turns the ball behind for another corner.

Second half: Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:39 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester City get the match back underway. Joao Cancelo curls a cross into the box from the right wing and Conor Coady fails to deal with it. Instead he knocks it down to Gabriel Jesus who takes a shot and wins City a corner early in the second half.

Coming up in the Premier League

13:37 , Michael Jones

We’ve got a fair bit of Premier League action still to come today. At 3pm we’re covering Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Liverpool host Aston Villa and will be bringing goal updates from Chelsea’s match versus Leeds and Arsenal’s game against Southampton.

Then at 5:30pm Manchester United travel to Norwich as Ralf Rangnick attempts to maintain his unbeaten start as United boss.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:34 , Michael Jones

31 - Only 31 seconds separated Raúl Jiménez's first and second yellow cards (45:50-46:21). It's his first red card in his 102nd Premier League appearance, while he's the first Mexican to be sent off in the competition. Orders. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:32 , Michael Jones

Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Ruben Neves have all picked up yellow cards over the first half with Raul Jimenez earning two - as well as a red - within 45 seconds of each other.

It’s been an interesting first 45 minutes to say the least.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:28 , Michael Jones

How crucial will this moment be?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:24 , Michael Jones

45+8 mins: Well then. Where to start here. The game remains goalless but Wolves have been through the ringer. Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss clashed heads which led to a long stoppage and Raul Jimenez got himself sent off for no good reason.

The visitors are down to 10-men and will have an even more difficult 45 minutes coming up.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:22 , Michael Jones

45+6 mins: Grealish dribbles into the box and slides a pass out to Zinchenko on the left side. He pulls the ball back into the box and picks out Bernardo Silva. He rolls the ball onto his left foot to shoot but gets closed down and has to send the ball back to Gundogan. City’s captain shoots from outside the box but his effort is blocked!

Red card! Jimenez is sent off!

13:17 , Michael Jones

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

45+3 mins: Raul Jimenez you absolute wally. Jimenez lunges into a tackle on Rodri in the middle of the pitch and clips the Manchester City player. Jon Moss pulls out the yellow card and awards City a free kick.

Rodri tries to restart play but Jimenez then stops the free kick being taken and the referee has no choice but to pull out another yellow card followed by a red!

Two yellow cards in the space of 30 seconds and Wolves are down to 10-men.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Coady fouls Grealish just outside the box but Gundogan’s ball into the middle is cleared. City bring the ball back and win a corner that Coady deals with again. Wolves have been solid at the back so far.

There’s seven minutes of added time to play.

Man City 0 - 0 Wolves

13:12 , Michael Jones

42 mins: The game is turning into a bit of a scrap. The last 10 minutes have been very stop-start but remarkably there’s only been one yellow card. Ruben Dias picks it up for a foul on Adama Traore.

