Norwich vs Man United: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream for Premier League today

Ralf Rangnick continues on what has been a fairly favourable start to life as Manchester United manager by taking his side to Carrow Road to face bottom side, Norwich City.

Clearly, Dean Smith has improved the side since taking over from Daniel Farke last month but, following a home game against Crystal Palace and a Champions League dead-rubber against Young Boys, it’s hard to argue that the new coach has had a particularly difficult run of fixtures when bedding in.

United, really, should have more than enough to breach Norwich's backline. No one in the Premier League has conceded more often this season, which should be music to the ears of the many big big-name attackers who were afforded a rest in midweek.

Date, kick-off time and venue:

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday December 11, 2021.

Carrow Road in Norwich will host.

Where to watch Norwich vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

Norwich vs Manchester United team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up an injury in the draw with Young Boys while Mason Greenwood has impressed during Rangnick’s two games so far.

Paul Pogba is still injured, along with Anthony Martial and the game is likely to come too early for Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani.

Rangnick has admitted he’s held talks with Pogba in regards to his future.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has concerns over the availability of four unnamed players because of a combination of injuries and Covid.

Loanee Brandon Williams is ineligible to face his parent club but Todd Cantwell is fit and available.

Norwich vs Manchester United prediction

Given United have a frontline boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford it’s just too difficult to imagine Norwich being able to keep them out.

Man United to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United win: 40

Draws: 15

Norwich wins: 17

