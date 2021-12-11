Norwich vs Man United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

The late Premier League kick-off on Saturday sees Manchester United travel to Norwich City.

On paper, it’s another rather favourable fixture for Ralf Rangnick and, while it’s important to appreciate that his rebuild of the club will take time, United head into the game as clear favourites.

With some big names rested for the midweek draw with Young Boys, Rangnick has the luxury of calling on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood when traveling to the team who have conceded the most in the Premier League all season.

Frankly, it’s hard to look past anything other than an away win, although United have made a habit of messing these kind of games up in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson-era.

Where to Norwich vs Manchester United

TV channel: The 5.30pm GMT kick-off will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

