Norwich vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream h2h for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Manchester City travel to Norwich for the evening kick-off today looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points.

With Liverpool not in action until Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s side pull further clear of their closest rivals.

Norwich face the toughest test of their recent revival, with Dean Smith’s rejuvenated side unbeaten in four matches in all competitions after a midweek draw against Crystal Palace.

City overcame Brentford on Monday night thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

A 5-0 triumph for Pep Guardiola’s side in August was their first win of the league season, a tally they can notch over to 20 with another three points in East Anglia.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Norwich vs Man City is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Carrow Road in Norwich will host the match.

Where to watch Norwich vs Man City

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Norwich vs Man City team news

Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined for City. He picked up a knock while on World Cup qualifying duty with Brazil and is not ready to return.

After naming Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish on the bench for the midweek win over Brentford after pictures emerged of them on a night out, Pep Guardiola will decide whether to bring the duo back into the team.

City will also be without Cole Palmer.

Norwich forward Josh Sargent is available after a two-match absence because of illness.

Norwich remain without goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jakob Sorensen (knee). Lukas Rupp is a doubt because of a hamstring issue, while Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele are definitely out.

Norwich vs Man City prediction

The Canaries were fortunate to avoid defeat to Crystal Palace in midweek and Manchester City are unlikely to let such opportunities slip. Still, this could prove a nervy affair for the leaders.

Story continues

Man City to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Norwich have won only three of their 18 meetings this century.

Norwich wins: 10

Draws: 23

Man City wins: 38