Is Norwich vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool will aim to show why they can challenge Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title this season when they open their campaign at Championship winners Norwich City this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a disastrous loss of form last season that ended their hopes of retaining the title but recovered from their slump to finish third in the table.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson have all returned following season-ending injuries last campaign, while Ibrahima Konate has arrived from RB Leipzig on a £36m deal. The Reds will also be hoping to get more out of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota this year after their debut campaigns were also hit by injuries.

Norwich City won promotion back to the Premier League after an impressive 97-point campaign last season. While Emiliano Buendia has since left the club to join Aston Villa, Daniel Farke’s side still have Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell form the side who impressed in flashes in the Premier League two years ago, despite finishing 20th in the table with 21 points.

Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent have both arrived from Werder Bremen while Billy Gilmour could be key following his loan move from Chelsea.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 14 August at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting a 5pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Rupp, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Cantwell, Pukki

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota

Odds

Norwich: 8/1

Draw: 19/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Mohamed Salah will be keen to get his Premier League season off to a scoring start, and it’s hard to look past the Liverpool forward finding the net against newly promoted Norwich. Sadio Mane will also look to get off to a fast start and put last season’s tough campaign behind him following his summer break. Put simply, the Reds should have too much firepower for Norwich on their return to the top flight. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool