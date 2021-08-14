Norwich vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Liverpool’s front three celebrate in front of Norwich supporters (Action Images via Reuters)

Newly promoted Norwich City welcome Liverpool to Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The fixture represents a baptism of fire for the Canaries after their previous campaign in the top-flight ended in a rather dismal relegation, with their attacking philosophy picked apart by higher quality teams. They have lost their star player in Emiliano Buendia, who scored 15 goals and added 16 assists last season, however, they have significantly bolstered their squad with the signings of Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent and Billy Gilmour among others. Daniel Farke insists his side are a better outfit than the one that last competed in the Premier League, even if many predict they will be relegated once again. “We will not be too addicted to the table,” he said. “We know if we finish in position 17, we will get lots of praise, everyone will celebrate and probably have a ‘not relegated’ parade through the city. We are still the underdog, but we are better prepared now as a group of players.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back from a torrid campaign last year and mount a title challenge. A late rally did at least see Jurgen Klopp’s side squeeze into the Champions League places, and that enabled the Reds to complete the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, with the centre-back in line to make his debut. Follow all the action live below:

Norwich vs Liverpool

Kick-off at 5.30pm at Carrow Road

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Rupp, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Cantwell, Pukki

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota

Jota fires Reds in front after pouncing from close range

Half time: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich had more possession and passes than Liverpool in that opening period, and Daniel Farke’s side did look confident on the ball at times.

They found joy when playing balls around the sides of Liverpool’s defence and Kostas Tsimikas did not look too convincing defensively, despite a solid showing going forwards.

Story continues

Half time: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool’s new front three? Roberto Firmino is on the bench for the Reds, but you can’t argue with Jota’s scoring record since joining Liverpool from Wolves. He’s now reached 10 Premier League goals in just 20 appearances for the club.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half time: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

A solid opening 45 minutes for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who took their chance when it arrived through Jota’s first-time finish to head into the break 1-0 up. Salah went close with a volley while Matip also had a shot cleared off the line.

Norwich started brightly with Pukki going close but lost their way following Jota’s strike, although Daniel Farke’s side regained a foothold in the match towards the end of the half.

HALF TIME: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: Aarons turns Tsimikas on the edge of the box before getting a cross into the middle. Rashica wins the header under pressure from Alexander-Arnold and Matip but it drifts harmlessly wide.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:16 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Good defending from Alexander-Arnold sees the ball deflect off Norwich left back Dimitris Giannoulis and out for a Liverpool goal kick.

The Reds have looked comfortable since taking the lead but Norwich are now having some more time on the ball as we approach the end of the half.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: A long ball over the top towards Pukki is seen out by Joel Matip, who is also back in Liverpool’s back-line alongside Van Dijk.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: The momentum is all with Liverpool now and the hosts are struggling to get out from their own half.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

33 mins: Close! Liverpool earn another corner and it breaks to Salah, who fires a volley at goal. The shot is blocked but falls to Matip, whose shot is cleared off the line.

Van Dijk volleys a loose ball into the ground and wide from the next corner.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Alexander-Arnold is looking sharp here early on. A clever pass around the corner almost plays in Jota before the right back is called into making an important clearance from a Norwich counter attack moments later.

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Liverpool earn a couple of corners in quick succession as the travelling supporters crank up the noise. The ball is worked out to Mane on the left but his slipped pass to Keita rolls out for a goal kick.

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Liverpool (Jota 26’)

17:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruthless from Liverpool! It’s so sharp from them.

The move started with a sweeping pass from James Milner out to Alexander-Arnold. He fires a cross towards Salah, and the ball bounces off the forward’s foot in between Norwich defenders and into Jota’s path. The Portugal international fires a first-time shot beyond Krul.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:57 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Tsimikas gets tangled up under pressure from Cantwell, and the Norwich man looks up at the halfway line before going for goal. His shot goes wide.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:56 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Close! That’s better from Liverpool. Sadio Mane creates some space on the left and picks out Salah with his cross to the back post. Salah takes it first time on the volley but it whistles wide of the far post.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: That Pukki chance has increased the noise at Carrow Road and it led to a good spell from the hosts. Liverpool were made to clear three successive balls into the box and the home fans are sensing their side are on top.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Chance for Norwich! Cantwell clips a pass over the top for Pukki but his shot from the angle is straight at Alisson, who palms the ball wide.

Rupp’s shot from the corner flies wide.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:51 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Another Alexander-Arnold delivery into the box is headed behind, this time from Max Aarons.

From the corner the ball breaks to Oxlade-Chamberlain on the edge of the box but he can’t keep his effort down.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Chance! Mohamed Salah receives a pass from Alexander-Arnold and is able to work a shot onto his right foot, but it’s straight at Krul.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: The ball breaks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the edge of the box. He has Alexander-Arnold making an overlapping run to his right but he doesn’t see it and loses possession.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Lukas Rupp’s ball into the box evades Teemu Pukki and goes wide of Alisson’s goal.

The striker is yet to have a touch as he looks to replicate his fast start to life in the Premier League following his goalscoring exploits two years ago.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:43 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Tsimikas delivers a dangerous ball into the box and it’s hacked clear by Ben Gibson.

The corner falls to Naby Keita, whose cross is met by Jota and Krul has to tip the header over the bar.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Tsimikas, making his first Premier League start, takes the corner and Norwich can scramble clear.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:38 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: It’s been a good start from Norwich, plenty of passing and good possession. Liverpool win their first corner at the other end as Alexander-Arnold’s cross from deep is flicked on by Sadio Mane and cut out by Todd Cantwell before it reaches Kostas Tsimikas at the back post.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:36 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Norwich have looked to find new signing Milot Rashica on the left wing with a couple of direct passes early on. The winger, brought in from Werder Bremen this summer, lines up against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: An early period of possession from Norwich is broken up by James Milner, who looks for Diogo Jota with a lobbed pass over the top. Goalkeeper Tim Krul gets out for Norwich to clear the danger.

Norwich 0-0 Liverpool

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

And we’re off!

Premier League: Norwich vs Liverpool

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Billy Gilmour makes his debut for Norwich while Virgil van Dijk returns for Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is perhaps a surprise name on Jurgen Klopp’s team-sheet.

Premier League: Norwich vs Liverpool

17:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Of the seven Premier League games so far this weekend, we’ve already seen six home wins.

The return of full crowds to the Premier League has brought with it the return of home advantage, it seems.

Daniel Farke will be hoping that run continues, as the teams come out at Carrow Road. It’s a brilliant atmosphere as the Championship winners are greeted by their supporters.

Premier League: Norwich vs Liverpool

17:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool have seen both Manchester United and Chelsea kick off their Premier League seasons with opening wins, and now it’s time for Jurgen Klopp’s side to try and make a statement of their own against Norwich.

The Canaries will have been inspired by Brentford’s performance against Arsenal on Friday night, however, and will be dreaming of marking their return to the Premier League with an emphatic performance.

Kick off is in five minutes!

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

17:02 , Emmet Gates

Has to be Alonso, surely?

Who gets your vote for man of the match today? 😁 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

17:01 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

17:00 , Emmet Gates

The perfect start! 😁



Up the Chels! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/T3k8tE6TIO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:57 , Emmet Gates

Full time at Stamford Bridge.

A very comfortable and fairly routine 3-0 win for the reigning European champions at the Bridge.

It took the home side a while to click into place, but once they did, Palace never stood a chance.

Alonso’s free kick was exceptional, albeit there was doubts on Vicente Guaita’s positioning. The left-back had a superb game throughout, and almost had the freedom of the pitch to do as he pleased, especially in the first half.

Pulisic added a somewhat fortuitous second, but deserved on the whole, as Patrick Vieira’s side really offered precious little in attack.

Palace were toothless throughout the game, and offered little resistance to the Chelsea onslaught. New manager Vieira has his work cut out for him this season at Selhurst Park.

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:53 , Emmet Gates

90 + 2 min: Great battling between Chalobah and Zaha at the end of the game.

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:51 , Emmet Gates

88 min: A decent effort from Benteke following a long floated through ball from midfield. The striker hit the ball first time on the volley as it dropped out of the sky - never the easiest of skills - as it flashed across the face of goal, but there were no Palace players following up on it.

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:47 , Emmet Gates

86 min: Will Chelsea add a fourth goal before the end of the game?

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:46 , Emmet Gates

85 min: Chelsea bringing on Euro 2020 winner Emerson for Alonso at left-back

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:42 , Emmet Gates

82 min: Change for Chelsea

Kai Havertz coming on for Pulisic.

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:42 , Emmet Gates

81 min: Palace showing some fight in the final 10 minutes

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:38 , Emmet Gates

78 min: Another change for Palace

Jairo Riedewald coming off to be replaced by Jesuran Rak-Sakyi

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:31 , Emmet Gates

70 min: Chelsea playing with so much confidence at the minute, seeking that fourth goal, but doing so without going all out.

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:27 , Emmet Gates

67 min: Change for Chelsea, Recce James coming on for Azpilicueta

Premier League: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

16:26 , Emmet Gates

65 min: Chelsea just looking sharper and fitter than Palace. However in fairness to the away side, they’ve been chasing shadows for the majority of the game.

Werner ghosts in behind the Palace defence, the striker tries to find Pulisic, but was up alone and didn’t know it.

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace (Chalobah ‘58 ⚽)

16:20 , Emmet Gates

Goal! And Chalobah adds a third for the home side with a rasping effort from well outside the area.

The defender had all the space in the world to set himself and take aim, but none the less a fantastic strike from the youngster.

Game well and truly over now.

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

16:16 , Emmet Gates

56 min: Palace making two changes, as Christian Benteke comes on for Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp is replaced by Joachim Andersen

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

16:13 , Emmet Gates

54 min: And just as I say that, Palace break on the counter, and Zaha should’ve really done better. He dithered on the ball a little, and it give Rudiger just enough time to race back and make a block.

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

16:11 , Emmet Gates

52 min: The second half picking up where the first half ended: Chelsea in complete control.

Palace can’t get near the ball, the home side making them do all the running.

You can see Chelsea adding another couple of more by the end of the game.

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

16:07 , Emmet Gates

48 min: Another free kick for Alonso from a dangerous area, but this one skies over the bar.

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

16:04 , Emmet Gates

46 min: Second half kicks off.

No changes for either side. Can Palace up their game after a poor first half performance?

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

15:51 , Emmet Gates

Half time at Stamford Bridge.

Very, very comfortably stuff here from the home side. Crystal Palace been nothing short of awful.

Wonderfully executed free kick from Alonso to give Chelsea the lead, and Pulisic adding the second was more than deserved.

Chelsea defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah have hardly had a kick of the ball, as the entire half was played in Palace’s half of the pitch.

Alonso is getting acres of space down the right hand side, and no one from the opposition seems to be tracking the left-back.

This could get a lot worse for Patrick Vieira and co. in the second half.

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

15:47 , Emmet Gates

45 min: Alonso getting oceans of space on the left hand side throughout this half.

Premier League: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

15:46 , Emmet Gates

44 min: A chance for Werner to make it three, as the German tries to divert Alonso’s cross into the bottom corner, but he can’t get enough direction on the effort, and it hits the side netting.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace (Pulisic ‘40 ⚽)

15:44 , Emmet Gates

Chelsea do eventually double their advantage. A nice give-and-go involving Mount down the right hand side results in his cross being parried out by the Palace goalkeeper, and Pulisic follows in and his effort loops over the Palace defenders and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Thoroughly deserved, a long way back for the away side now.

Premier League: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

15:35 , Emmet Gates

33 min: Another set piece for Chelsea, but this is in a more central position, so perhaps Alonso won’t take it.

Mount takes the free kick, but it hits the wall.

Premier League: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

15:33 , Emmet Gates

31 min: Chelsea seeking to double their advantage now, applying the pressure to the Palace defense.

Timo Werner has done a lot of selfless running so far in this half, but it’s taken him further away from goal.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace (Alonso ‘27 ⚽)

15:29 , Emmet Gates

Goal! From the resulting free kick, Marcos Alonso curls the free kick into the top corner of the Palace goal to give Chelsea the lead.

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:27 , Emmet Gates

26 min: Chelsea awarded a free kick in a dangerous area, as they seek to break down the Palace barriers.

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:22 , Emmet Gates

20 min: And weathered the storm they have. Chelsea’s early pressure has subsided, for now.

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:16 , Emmet Gates

15 min: A free kick down the left-hand side from Mount is punched out by Guaita and out for a corner.

Can Palace weather this storm?

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:15 , Emmet Gates

14 min: Chelsea beginning to turn the screw a little, with Kovacic, Mount and Pulisic beginning to see more of the ball in the Palace third.

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:12 , Emmet Gates

10 min: First shot on target from the home side, as Alonso’s cross from the left is headed goalwards by Christian Pulisic, but the header lacks conviction, and easily saved by Vicente Guaita

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

15:11 , Emmet Gates

7 min: No real chances in the early going here. Azpilicueta fires over from distance from a really acute angle.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

15:02 , Emmet Gates

1 min: Kick off at Stamford Bridge!

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

15:01 , Emmet Gates

Kick off fast approaching.

No room for new Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku in the match day squad.

This could potentially be Tammy Abraham’s last game as a Chelsea player, as he is in talks over a move to Roma.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:38 , Emmet Gates

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds



The crowd are loving every single moment of this! 😍



The Red Devils have put on a show in front of the Old Trafford faithful 👌 pic.twitter.com/qBhqkehhmZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:36 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:28 , Emmet Gates

FOUR assists Paul. FOUR. That's insane. pic.twitter.com/onzAOeR2H3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:25 , Emmet Gates

Full time at Old Trafford.

A sobering day for Leeds at OT.

The score line didn’t really reflect how the game played out. Leeds were vulnerable defensively, but it wasn’t as if United controlled the game for the entire 90 minutes, they had their chances.

But Paul Pogba dominated the midfield for Man Utd, at times he was like an adult playing against school children. Imperious from the Frenchman.

Some cracking goals in the game, Greenwood’s, Ayling’s, Fernandes’ third, all worthy of winning any match.

A real positive start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:22 , Emmet Gates

93 min: Penalty claim by Leeds right at the end of the game, but Roberts’ appeals for a penalty are waved away by referee Paul Tierney.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:16 , Emmet Gates

86 min: Bruno Fernandes wins man of the match. Paul Pogba can feel hard done by.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:15 , Emmet Gates

85 min: A chance for Leeds to add a second, but Raphinha, who has been very quiet today, lashed at his shot, and it goes wide.

He had more time than he thought to take aim.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

14:13 , Emmet Gates

For the first time this season...



COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CHECRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

14:12 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:07 , Emmet Gates

78 min: Chance for Roberts from a long way out, but his half volley lacks accuracy, and goes wide of De Gea’s post.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:05 , Emmet Gates

77 min: Change for Leeds, as Bamford makes way for Tyler Roberts.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:03 , Emmet Gates

73 min: Sancho comes on for James.

Whilst Martial replaces the imperious Pogba.

Big round of applause for Sancho coming on.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace line-ups

14:03 , Alex Pattle

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:01 , Emmet Gates

72 min: Things could get worse for Leeds, as Sancho is about to come on.

Anthony Martial is also about to make an appearance.

GOAL! Manchester United 5-1 Leeds (Fred ‘68 ⚽)

13:59 , Emmet Gates

Another goal, and yet another Pogba assist. Leeds absolutely capitulating now.

Pogba has been imperious in this game, completely bossing the midfield for the home side.

The Frenchman found himself on the edge of the Leeds box down the left, he switches the ball centrally to the onrushing Fred, who slots the ball home from 12 yards out with no one around him.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 4-1 Leeds

13:56 , Emmet Gates

67 min: Jadon Sancho warming up with a view to likely making an appearance soon.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 4-1 Leeds

13:54 , Emmet Gates

64 min: Leeds haven’t been bad today, rather Man Utd have been utterly ruthless with their finishing in the second half.

A hard pill this for Bielsa to swallow.

GOAL! Man Utd 4-1 Leeds (Fernandes ‘59 ⚽)

13:50 , Emmet Gates

Man Utd add a fourth, and Fernandes gets his hat trick.

It’s a simple ball over the top, with the Portuguese attacker running in behind Leeds’ high line. Fernandes smashes the ball with his laces into the roof of the net, giving Meslier with absolutely no chance of saving the ball.

Game is good as over. But this could get worse for Leeds with half an hour remaining.

GOAL! Man Utd 3-1 Leeds (Fernandes ‘54 ⚽)

13:44 , Emmet Gates

The home side have now doubled their advantage in the space of two minutes, and Leeds are shellshocked.

It’s Fernandes again, who makes the run from Pogba’s through ball, Fernandes sends Firpo the wrong way inside the box, before his shot creeps over the line, despite Ayling clearing the ball, but the ball was indeed over the line, and is given.

Three goals in about seven minutes!

GOAL! Manchester Utd 2-1 Leeds (Greenwod ‘51 ⚽)

13:42 , Emmet Gates

Man Utd take the lead once more! An absolutely superb pass down the left hand channel by Pogba into the path of Greenwood, who sprints clear of Ayling, and Greenwood runs into the box and smashes a low drive into the far corner.

Superb goal.

GOAL! Manchester Utd 1-1 Leeds (Ayling ‘47 ⚽)

13:38 , Emmet Gates

Leeds equalise through Ayling, and what a rocket!

Two minutes into the second half, the ball falls to Ayling just inside the Man Utd half, he runs unopposed towards the home side’s goal and unleashes a thunderbolt of a shot that arrows into the corner of De Gea’s goal, giving the Spanish stopper with absolutely no chance.

That’ll feature in the goal of the month compilation at the end of August!

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:34 , Emmet Gates

Second half kicks off.

Leeds have made one change at the break, with new signing Junior Firpo coming on for Rodrigo.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:28 , Emmet Gates

Raphael Varane gets hero’s welcome at Old Trafford after sealing Man United move

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:21 , Emmet Gates

Half time at Old Trafford:

1-0 to the home side through a well-worked Bruno Fernandes goal.

A high intensity game that swung back and forth throughout the half. Neither side really controlled the game, with the ball spent ping ponging from one side to the other.

Fernandes’ goal was the product of a wonderful pass from Pogba, who nonchalantly chipped it into his path.

United could be another goal or two up, as they had the better chances, but Leeds also had opportunities to score, with the Rodrigo header being the main one.

Both managers will likely be happy with how their teams performed, but Solskjaer will be the happier of the two. The game is simmering nicely.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:17 , Emmet Gates

44 min: A chorus of ‘shoot’ when Pogba finds himself in a bit of space on the edge of the Leeds box, but he prefers to switch it side for James, who does shoot, but doesn’t get enough purchase on it.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:15 , Emmet Gates

42 min: Leeds have still performed decently in this first half, and pose a threat whilst attacking, but Man Utd just look capable of scoring every time they venture forward.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:10 , Emmet Gates

36 min: Leeds struggling a little at the minute, with the home side looking dangerous at every opportunity going forward.

Bielsa’s side need to see this out to half time, and regroup.

But Leeds are continuing to stream forward, as all Bielsa sides do.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:06 , Emmet Gates

BRUNNOOOO! 👏@B_Fernandes8 fires the Reds into the lead, scoring our first #PL goal of the season 🤩#MUFC | #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

GOAL! Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds (Fernandes ‘30 ⚽ )

13:03 , Emmet Gates

GOAL! The home side take the lead. A wonderfully weighted pass from Pogba is floated around the corner towards Fernandes, who had skipped in behind the Leeds back line.

Fernandes’ shot wasn’t perfect. Meslier gets contact on it, but there’s enough power on it from Fernandes to trickle into the net.

1-0.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

13:01 , Emmet Gates

30 min: A lovely cross from Bruno Fernandes is just too far away from the sliding Greenwood, who can’t get a foot to it.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:58 , Emmet Gates

25 min: A chance for Leeds, as Harrison wins a free kick on the periphery of the Man Utd box. Raphinha’s free kick is whipped in and Rodrigo meets it, but his header flashes wide.

A real chance for Leeds.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:52 , Emmet Gates

20 min: The game is being played at a frantic pace, but no one can control the ball for more than a second. It ping pongs around in the Leeds half, before Greenwood slips in Daniel James. His cross is dealt with - just about - by Bielsa’s side.

Leeds look vulnerable defensively.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:49 , Emmet Gates

17 min: Leeds starting to get a bit of space in midfield, they make a quick break, with Klich involved. He passes the ball to Harrison, who returns it to Klich on the edge of the area. The midfielder tries a curling effort that is well saved by De Gea.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:45 , Emmet Gates

12 min: Massive chance missed by the home side, and Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is put clean through in front of goal, he tries a delicate finish by doing a step over, but he doesn’t get enough bend on the ball with his left foot, and drags the shot wide of Meslier’s goal.

Huge chance.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:44 , Emmet Gates

11 min: Very nearly a Man Utd goal, as Raphinha’s backpass is intercepted by Greenwood, but he can’t control it correctly and the ball ricochets off his shin and seems to loop over Leeds stopper Meslier, but he makes a good save to push it out for a corner.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:41 , Emmet Gates

9 min: Leeds slowly starting to get on the ball and settle into the game somewhat. They win their first corner of the game, and it was nicely worked, but didn’t lead to any opportunities.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website