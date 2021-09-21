Norwich vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Liverpool progressed into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-0 victory at Norwich after Takumi Minamino hit a brace and Caoimhin Kelleher denied Christos Tzolis from the penalty spot in the first half at Carrow Road.

The all-Premier League clash had the caveat of both clubs making wholesale changes, 18 in total, and one of those Minamino fired the Reds ahead inside four minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side almost conceded before the break when the Canaries forced a spot-kick, but Kelleher came to the rescue and Divock Origi’s first goal in 12 months was followed by a second for Minamino to clinch the win. Relive all the action live below:

Read More

Daniel Farke won’t ‘bury’ Norwich after losing start continues

Thiago injury: Liverpool midfielder ruled out of next two matches with calf problem

Carabao Cup ‘gold’ for Liverpool as Reds prepare to give youth a chance again

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Minamino’s second seals victory

Origi header doubles Liverpool’s lead

Tzolis penalty saved by Kelleher

Minamino fires Liverpool into early lead

Norwich XI: Gunn, Gibson, Hanley, Omobamidele, Mumba, Rupp, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Tzolis, Idah

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Origi

Liverpool cruise past Norwich in Carabao Cup as Takumi Minamino scores twice

21:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s much-changed line-up beat that of Norwich.

Therein lies the modern-day truths of both the League Cup and of the difference in squad depth at either end of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s mix of incredibly talented youngsters, senior internationals and players pushing for a first-team berth were, simply, a lot better than their Norwich counterparts.

Liverpool cruise past Norwich in Carabao Cup as Minamino scores twice

Full-time: Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool

21:37 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Liverpool win. It was expected but Norwich should be disappointed with how the game played out. They allowed the Reds to take the lead from a set piece very early in the game and had two great chances either side of the break to put themselves in front. Christos Tzolis missed a penalty before Pierre Lees-Melou blasted over from close range.

Story continues

Liverpool then stepped it up a gear, scored two more goals and saw out the game. It’s a second 3-0 win over the Canaries this season for Liverpool who advance to the next round.

Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool

21:33 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Two minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool

21:31 , Michael Jones

86 mins: It’s just not happening for Norwich. Billy Gilmour wins the ball in his own half and the dances around the Liverpool midfield before slipping the ball into the box for Idah. He hits one at goal but the effort is straight at Kelleher who clings onto the shot. At least this one was on target.

Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool

21:27 , Michael Jones

83 mins: It’s a defeat of Norwich’s own making. They’ve missed all of their big chances and Liverpool have taken theirs. Billy Gilmour sends a through ball into the left side of the box and Teemu Pukki gets there. He sends a shot back across goal but no prizes for guessing that the effort went wide.

GOAL! Norwich 0 - 3 Liverpool (Minamino, 80’)⚽️

21:23 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Game over. A tussle for the ball over Liverpool’s right wing ends with it popping out to Oxlade-Chamberlain. He slides it into the box for Minamino who carries it towards goal. None of the Norwich defenders try to tackle him so he delays, delays and delays before nudging the ball past Gunn as the goalkeeper drops to stop the chance. Easy-peasy.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:21 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Pierre Lees-Melou is taken off by Daniel Farke who brings on Kieran Dowell for the closing stages of this match. Liverpool just need to see it out now. A goal for Norwich would make it interesting.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:18 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chance! Robertson sprays a poor crossfield pass into Rupp who has time on the ball. He brings it down, picks his target and blasts the effort over the goal. Norwich’s finishing has been dreadful tonight. They’ve had four or five scoreable chances but keep missing the target.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:15 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Lees-Melou slips as he’s about to tackle Jones and clumsily clatters into the Liverpool midfielder. He picks up a yellow card for the challenge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain takes the free kick. It’s about 20-yards or so out from goal but he only manages to whack the ball into the wall.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:13 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Daniel Farke is chasing the game and needs to take a few more risks. He brings on Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica who replace Christos Tzolis and Bali Mumba.

They’re like-for-like swaps but both players bring more experience.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:09 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Giannoulis and Bradley come together in the middle of the pitch and the Norwich wingback lands awkwardly. He gets a looking over but looks okay to continue.

Jurgen Klopp makes another change bringing Andy Robertson on for Kostas Tsimikas.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:05 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chance! Andrew Omobamidele makes a mess of a long ball and allows Origi to take control of it on the left wing. He slots it neatly into the box where Gordon waits. He goes for goal on the half-volley but doesn’t get over the top of the shot and spoons his chance over the goal.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:04 , Michael Jones

60 mins: The corner comes to nothing for Liverpool as Norwich work it clear. They can’t keep possession though and Kaide Gordon is clipped in midfield winning Liverpool a free kick.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

21:01 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Norwich are fighting hard to win the ball in midfield but Liverpool are very composed in possession. Oxlade-Chamberlain makes another decent run with the ball before firing off a shot from around 25-yards. It takes a deflection on the way through and goes out for another Liverpool corner.

Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool

20:58 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a run in behind as the ball comes over the top for him. He beats Gunn to the ball and knocks it around the goalkeeper but the offside flag goes up against him.

GOAL! Norwich 0 - 2 Liverpool (Origi, 50’)⚽️

20:53 , Michael Jones

50 mins: It took four minutes in the first half and five in the second. Norwich will be kicking themselves over their two big missed chances now. Liverpool work the ball out to Tsimikas on the left. He runs it to the byline and the floats a cross ito the six-yard box. Origi is positioned in the middle of the centre-backs and the ball comes perfectly to him. He jumps and guides it away from Gunn and into the far side of the net. Good finish from the striker.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:50 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Huge chance! Conor Bradley makes another mistake by getting caught on the ball. Norwich send it into the box for Tzolis but he misses the chance to shoot. The ball rolls to Pierre Lees-Melou and he blasts his effort well over the crossbar. He needs to hit the target there! Norwich should be level.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:49 , Michael Jones

Second half: Jurgen Klopp hands out another debut as he brings on Tyler Morton in place of Naby Keita. The Reds kick off the second half at Carrow Road. They have a one-goal lead but Norwich ended the first half on the front foot. How will the rest of this game play out?

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup

20:46 , Michael Jones

Here are the half-time scores for the rest of tonight’s fixtures:

#CarabaoCup half-time scores:



Brentford 5-0 Oldham

Burnley 0-0 Rochdale

Fulham 0-0 Leeds

Man City 3-1 Wycombe

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Preston 2-0 Cheltenham

QPR 2-1 Everton

Sheffield Utd 1-1 Southampton

Watford 0-1 Stoke

Wigan 0-1 Sunderland — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) September 21, 2021

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:40 , Michael Jones

Takumi Minamino put Liverpool in front after just four minutes. Will we see more goals in the second half?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:34 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Liverpool lead at half-time. Takumi Minamino put the Reds in front with just four minutes on the clock. Conor Bradley was having a decent game before he hacked Dimitris Giannoulis to the ground in the penalty area. Not to worry though as his goalkeeper made up for the mistake by saving Christos Tzolis’s penalty kick.

Plenty of action in the first 45, finger crossed for more of the same when we come back.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:31 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added play to go. What a save from Caoimhin Kelleher!

SAVED! Kelleher denies Tzolis

20:31 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Christos Tzolis takes the penalty and hits it straight down the middle. Kelleher dives to the right but manages to stop the shot with the tips of his feet. The rebound comes out to Idah who whacks it back at goal but the chance is blocked by Joe Gomez!

Penalty to Norwich!

20:29 , Michael Jones

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

42 mins: Tzolis drills a shot from just outside the box and forces Kelleher into a sharp save but he parries the ball to Giannoulis. The winger looks for a follow up effort but Bradley tackles him from behind and brings him to ground. Darren England points straight to the spot and Norwich have the chance to get back into this game!

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:24 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Gordon does well to keep a diagonal ball in play and gives it to Bradley who’s bombed forward on an underlapping run. He slots it into the box for Origi who gets a weak shot away and leaves Gunn with an easy save.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Gilmour beats the Liverpool press and attempts to slot Idah in behind. His through ball comes into the area but Konate is on the right side of the Norwich striker and manages to shield the ball to his goalkeeper.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:19 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Giannoulis is finding some success on the left hand side for Norwich. He drives down the wing before cutting the ball back into the box. Tzolis flicks it on and finds Idah wide open. He goes for goal with a side footed effort but puts no power behind the shot and Kelleher gets in behind it.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:17 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Oxlade-Chamberlain takes a knock to the head but he’s okay to continue after a check up from the medical team. Norwich are growing nicely into this game. They’re seeing more of the ball now and Liverpool’s press isn’t as intense as it was.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:16 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Chance! This isn’t the easiest chance for Tzolis but probably the best he’s had so far. Gilmour combines with Bali Mumba on the right side to find a way into the box. Mumba gives him the ball and he moves into the inside right before chipping it towards the near post. Tzolis squeezes inbetween the Liverpool centre-backs, wins the header and knocks it over the bar.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:13 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Dimitris Giannoulis finds some space on the left wing and waits for Tzolis to make a run into the box. He times his pass beautifully to keep the striker onside and Liverpool have some defending to do. Adam Idah moves into the middle of the area waiting for a cutback but Tzolis goes it alone and fires a shot straight at Kelleher who clings onto it.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:10 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Liverpool look comfortable and in control of the game. Their young players have started well and they’ve won a number of corners already. Conor Bradley gets high on the right wing and sees his cross into the box blocked before Norwich deal with the resultant corner.

Liverpool regain the ball though and work it out to Kaide Gordon on the right wing. He darts inside and flashes one wide from the edge of the box.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:04 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Nice work from Ben Gibson who presses high and wins the ball off Oxlade-Chamberlain. He pokes it to Rupp who tries to link up with Tzolis but the forward is fouled just outside the box.

Chelsea-loanee Billy Gilmour stands over the free kick, takes a breath and then curls his effort just over the crossbar!

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:01 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Close! Almost a dream debut for Kaide Gordon as he drifts into the right side of the box and waits for a cross from Tsimikas. The Liverpool left-back intercepts a loose pass and obliges with a deep cross to the back post that skims the top of Gordon’s head. Oxlade-Chamberlain knocks the ball back into the area but Gunn comes out and claims it.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

19:58 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Liverpool swing consecutive corners into the box. Grant Hanley deals with the first one by heading it behind but he gets beaten in the air the second time. Ibrahima Konate jumping higher than the Norwich centre-back to win the header and send it narrowly over the crossbar.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

19:57 , Michael Jones

9 mins: A Norwich throw in over on the left wing comes to Lukas Rupp in the middle. He spots a nice run off the ball from Christos Tzolis into the area and dinks a pass over the Liverpool back line. The pass is too high for Tzolis to reach though and it goes over him before finishing safely in the hands of Caoimhim Kelleher.

Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

19:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: It’s a nightmare start for Norwich. They would have been hoping to play themselves into the game and limit Liverpool’s chances on goal. Daniel Farke spoke about needing to be better defensively and they’ve let a goal in from a set piece.

GOAL! Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool (Minamino, 4’)⚽️

19:50 , Michael Jones

4 mins: What a start for Liverpool! Kostas Tsimikas swings a corner into the box from the left side. He picks out Divock Origi who rises highest and heads the ball down for Takumi Minamino. The striker knows where the goal is and shoots on the turn, placing the ball through the legs of Angus Gunn and into the far side of the goal! Liverpool take an early lead.

Norwich 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain flicks a lovely ball over the top that bounces in the box. Angus Gunn comes off his line to get to the ball but Ben Gibson is under pressure from Divock Origi and Kaide Gordon so he heads the ball out for a corner instead.

Norwich 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:46 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Before kick off there is a minutes round of applause to honour former England star Jimmy Greaves who passed away on Sunday.

Norwich kick off the match. They have yet to win in the Premier League this season so tonight could be a chance for them to cut loose and take the attack to Liverpool.

Norwich vs Liverpool

19:42 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at a packed Carrow Road. Joe Gomez leads Liverpool this evening. Even with nine changes to his starting XI Jurgen Klopp has named a fairly strong side. It could be a tough night for Norwich.

Klopp on team selection

19:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, spoke to Sky Sports before kick off to talk about the changes to his team and the talent of 16-year-old Kaide Gordon. He said:

Some players could not play again immediately so we had to make changes. The reasons are always the same - you want to win the football game. You want to bring boys in with desire. The opponent made a lot of changes as well so it is that time of year. I am really looking forward to the game. It will be intense. “He [Gordon] spent a full pre-season with us. He is a big talent, no doubt about that. A top, top talent. I am excited to give him the opportunity. You will see he is a good player immediately.”

Origi key for Liverpool?

19:37 , Michael Jones

Divock Origi has scored nine goals in just 13 League Cup appearances – he could become only the ninth player in Reds history to net 10 or more times in the competition.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Norwich vs Liverpool

19:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored the opening goal in each of their last 15 clashes with Norwich and have scored at least three in eight out of 10 of the most recent meetings.

However, this will be the first domestic cup tie between the teams since an FA Cup match in January 1990.

Of the last 17 domestic cup draws Liverpool have been drawn against Premier League opposition 13 times and in 18 League Cup ties under Jürgen Klopp, 69 different players have been fielded

Who is Kaide Gordon? Liverpool starlet makes debut in Carabao Cup against Norwich City

19:30 , Michael Jones

Kaide Gordon will make his full Liverpool debut tonight after being named in the club’s starting line-up against Norwich in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The 16-year-old forward has trained with the Liverpool first team since being invited on their pre-season tour this summer, where he caught the eye of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gordon joined the Premier League side from Derby in February after making his debut for Wayne Rooney’s side as a 15-year-old in the Championship.

Who is Kaide Gordon? Liverpool starlet makes debut in Carabao Cup

Farke hoping to strengthen Canaries’ defence

19:25 , Michael Jones

Daniel Farke says that his Norwich City side have conceded too many goals this season and he wants them to become harder to play against. Speaking before tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool he said:

One thing we have to do is that we need to defend our own goal better,” he said. “If we concede three goals per game, as an average, we can’t win anything on this level. “You can argue we were also a bit unlucky and about the quality of the opponents, but the fact is we have conceded too many goals. We have to improve on this, and this is our main topic. “We need to be harder to play against. We need more steel, and we need to be nastier. We also need a result for the confidence. It is important now to focus on Liverpool, to make sure that we improve. It won’t be that easy because we will have a few changes as I also want to learn a little bit more about my team in order to go forward, but I want to be there with a good performance and a good result.”

Norwich’s struggles

19:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won 16 of their 34 visits to Norwich in all competitions, drawing nine and losing nine.

The Reds have won each of their last eight matches at Carrow Road, most recently last month, scoring 24 times during that run.

A total of 46 goals have been scored in the last 10 meetings between the clubs so goals are expected this evening.

Liverpool’s League Cup success

19:16 , Michael Jones

With eight League Cup victories and four runners up medals, Liverpool are the most successful side in the history of this competition. They were the first side to win four consecutive League Cup trophies, from 1981-84, a record that still stands alsongside Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City between 2017-20.

The Reds last won the competition in 2012 with a penalty shootout victory over Cardiff City.

This season ithey’ve started with five wins and a draw from their opening six matches in all competitions. That included a 3-0 win at Carrow Road on the opening day of the season when Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino netted for the Reds.

Norwich vs Liverpool - League Cup history

19:11 , Michael Jones

Norwich and Liverpool have played each other 65 times in all competitions with Liverpool winning 37 matches, Norwich 14 and 14 ending in draws.

In the League Cup the sides have only met twice with Liverpool victorious in both games.

In January 1980 David Johnson scored a brace in the first of those matches with Kenny Dalglish also on target as the Reds won 3-1.

Three years later Liverpool won 2-0 on their way to lift the trophy in the 1982-83 season.

Norwich vs Liverpool - Recent results

19:08 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have already travelled to Carrow Road this season. They opened their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Canaries with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all on the scoresheet.

The Reds’ second visit to Carrow Road this season could be a closer affair. Only Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain remain from the opening day line-up with youngsters Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley in the starting XI.

Farke on team selection

19:01 , Michael Jones

Norwich manager, Daniel Farke, explained why he’s made nine changes to his starting XI as the Canaries prepare to face Liverpool this evening. He said:

Once you have to play against the best teams in the world, and we do this on league level and now we do this against Liverpool in the cup, we have to do this with full intensity, “For that I trust my whole squad. We have three games in seven days and it is important to bring some recovered players on the pitch, but not to rest other players. It is more to have players who can go with this intensity against the ball in order to be competitive.”

Norwich vs Liverpool - Team changes

18:57 , Michael Jones

Daniel Farke makes nine changes to the team that lost to Watford at the weekend. Billy Gilmour and Grant Hanley are the two to keep their spots but there’s a recall for Christos Tzolis who scored a brace in the previous round.

Jurgen Klopp also makes sweeping changes to his line-up. Only Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate start from their last line-up. 16-year-old Kaide Gordon is handed a debut and Curtis Jones makes his 50th appearance for the Reds.

Norwich vs Liverpool - Team news

18:46 , Michael Jones

Nowich XI: Gunn, Omodanidele, Hanley, Gibson, Mumba, Rupp, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Idah, Tzolis

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



◾ City start with back three

◾ Nine changes from the weekend

◾ Hanley and Gilmour keep their places pic.twitter.com/EwQ6uz0PUB — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) September 21, 2021

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, JOnes, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Origi

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 👊



This is how we line-up for tonight’s @Carabao_Cup tie against @NorwichCityFC!



Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley make their senior debuts, @J_Gomez97 is captain 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2021

Norwich put six past Bournemouth

18:39 , Michael Jones

Norwich City have been taking a look back at their last game in the EFL Cup when they put in a brilliant performance to demolish Championship side Bournemouth.

Take a look at the highlights from that game right here:

📍 August 24

🆚 AFC Bournemouth

🏆 @Carabao_Cup R2



Get in the mood for tonight's game by reliving how we fared in the last round 📽 pic.twitter.com/hvkbU2aAm9 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) September 21, 2021

The second round

18:34 , Michael Jones

Norwich City defeated Bournemouth in the previous round of the Carabao Cup to set up tonight’s clash with Liverpool. As the Reds are featuring in European competition this season they enter the tournament at this stage.

Norwich’s 6-0 win over Bournemouth was their joint biggest League Cup win, equalling their 7-1 victory over Halifax Town in November 1963.

Both ChristosTzolis and Joshua Sargent scored braces that day on their debuts in the competition.

(Getty Images)

Jones reaches 50 for Liverpool

18:28 , Michael Jones

20-year-old Curtis Jones will make a landmark 50th appearance for Liverpool tonight confirms Reds assistant manager Pepijn Linjnders.

A Liverpool native Jones rose through the ranks of the Reds’ academy before making his first team debut in the 2018-19 FA Cup third round. His second appearance for the senior team came in the EFL Cup against MK Dons the following season and he was awarded the man of the match award.

Lijnders confirmed on Monday that Jones would start in this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at Norwich City saying:

“It’s gold for young players, proper gold, because we like this competition to introduce new players - and that’s why I have to say that Curtis, he’s going to start tomorrow and it’s his 50th game for Liverpool. That all started with this cup.”

Early team news

18:21 , Michael Jones

Christoph Zimmermann and Przemyslaw Placheta are absent through injury for Norwich whilst Todd Cantwell misses the game due to personal reasons.

Sam Byram, Bali Mumba and Jacob Sorensen all missed Saturday’s Premier League game against Watford so could feature this evening.

Liverpool have confirmed that Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams will not be involved in tonight’s game.

Thiago is out for at least two matches due to a calf injury picked up against Crystal Palace at the weekend and Alexander-Arnold is not 100% after an illness forced him out of the Palace game. Firmino still has a hamstring injury and this game comes too soon for Williams.

Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher are confirmed starters with Jones making his 50th appearance for the Reds.

Norwich City vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup third round live updates

13:13 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Tuesday night’s big League Cup clash, Norwich hosting Liverpool at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have yet to spread their wings in the top flight this season, while the Reds are flying high in the table, but everything could change in the second domestic cup competition, as we’re likely to see rotations, stars rested and a few youngsters involved.

Norwich beat Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round to reach this point, while Liverpool start right here due to their involvement in European competition. The last time City won this competition was 1985, snapping a record run of four straight wins from the Reds at that point - a record which they still hold, but now jointly with Man City, the reigning champions. Liverpool last lifted the trophy in 2012 under Sir Kenny Dalglish, meanwhile, and their eight wins in the competition is also a joint-record with Man City.

Earlier in the campaign Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Daniel Farke’s outfit 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign; this time out could be vastly different in terms of both personnel and outcome.

Liverpool beat Norwich as focus finally returns to Reds’ attack