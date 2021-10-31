Is Norwich vs Leeds on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

Leeds will look to kick start their Premier League season when they face bottom side Norwich at Carrow Road this afternoon.

After making an impressive return to the top flight last season, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just once so far this campaign and needed a late Rodrigo penalty to rescue a point at home to Wolves last weekend.

They were then eliminated from the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal on Tuesday but face a Norwich side who are without a win so far this season.

Daniel Farke’s team were thrashed 7-0 by Chelsea last weekend, and have picked up just two points so far after nine gams. The club have come out firing following the Chelsea defeat, with sporting director Stuart Webber calling the result “disgraceful” and “embarrassing” as they look to end their 19-game winless run in the top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Norwich vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 31 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Norwich will be without defender Ben Gibson after he was sent off against Chelsea last weekend, but Billy Gilmour is available again after he was ineligible to face his parent club.

Raphinha is set to be available for the visitors after he picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw against Wolves, as is Junior Firpo after recovering from injury. Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling remain out.

Possible line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Williams; Normann, Lees-Melou, Gilmour; Rashica, Pukki, Sargent.

Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Klich, Dallas, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Odds

Story continues

Norwich: 12/5

Draw: 5/2

Leeds: 11/10

Prediction

Leeds will be hopeful of finding their attacking spark against a Norwich side who have struggled at both ends of the pitch so far this season. If Marcelo Bielsa’s side don’t come away with three points then concerns over their poor start to the season will be entirely justified. Norwich 0-2 Leeds.