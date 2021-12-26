Norwich vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Follow all the action as Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness, with the Norwich head coach raising concerns over the welfare of his players earlier this week and condemning the fixture schedule as “lunacy”. Norwich’s previous match against West Ham was postponed but the Canaries are still dealing with a host of absences and have lost their last three league games in succession. They remain just three points adrift of safety, though, and have still been an improved force since Smith took charge, despite such difficult circumstances.

It will require a huge upset if they are to take any points off Arsenal, though. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three consecutive league wins propelling the Gunners back into the top four before a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals helped to sustain that momentum. Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains acrimoniously sidelined, Arsenal have thrived in his absence and have relatively few absences to contend with in comparison to the Canaries. Follow all the latest updates below:

Norwich vs Arsenal

Norwich XI: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Dowell, Placheta; Pukki

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

6 mins: Saka finishes flowing move to put Arsenal in front

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Chance! Brilliant play from Saka, who dances past Williams before swinging the ball in and finding Lacazette six yards out. Lacazette should score but he heads wide!

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Another nice move from Arsenal - Odegaard and Lacazette are running the show - but Tierney’s cross is overhit. Odegaard set it up with a lovely nutmeg in midfield. Arsenal are in total control but Arteta will be keen to see his side take advantage while they are on top.

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:23 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: McLean gets a strong challenge in on Odegaard - briefly sparking the counter but Arsenal are quick to recover. Odegaard takes a second to regather himself but he looks able to carry on.

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:19 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Arsenal are able to work the ball through Norwich under little pressure, with Odegaard and Lacazette finding some nice pockets of space to pick up possession. Odegaard tries his luck from 20 yards but it’s blocked by Gibson.

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:17 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Norwich get their first spell of possession in the Arsenal half, but it comes to an end as Gilmour’s clipped pass forward to Placheta runs through to Ramsdale.

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Arsenal have settled nicely and are knocking the ball around confidently. Their front four look so fluid and they are buzzing with movement.

Norwich 0-1 Arsenal

15:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Chance! An Arsenal corner from the right finds Partey at the near post. It almost takes him by surprise as he heads wide from a couple of yards out. Poor defending from Norwich but they get away with it.

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Arsenal (SAKA 6’)

15:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Great goal! Kabak plays a loose pass which is seized upon by Tierney - and suddenly Arsenal click into gear. It’s played through Martinelli, Lacazette and then on to Odegaard, who feeds Saka on his right. Saka cuts inside and places a finish beyond Gunn and into the corner.

Norwich 0-0 Arsenal

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Partey plays a nice ball inside to Xhaka - who has Martinelli in space in front of him. Xhaka’s pass pushes him too far wide, however, and the chance is gone.

Norwich 0-0 Arsenal

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Odegaard plays a loose pass towards Holding - and Pukki gets a clash from behind as the defender goes up to head the ball away.

Norwich 0-0 Arsenal

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: It’s a foul day in Norwich as the hosts get us underway - and play in straight into touch from kick off. Martinelli looks confident on his first touch of the ball.

KICK-OFF! Norwich 0-0 Arsenal

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Boxing Day football is underway!

Norwich vs Arsenal

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are in the tunnel as we approach kick-off at Carrow Road. Arsenal are looking for their fourth win in a row in the Premier League as they look to maintain their top-four push. For Norwich, any win would do.

Norwich vs Arsenal

14:51 , Jamie Braidwood

One year ago today, Arteta made a statement team selection by going with youth in the Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Boxing Day, handing starts to Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli in the 3-1 win.

Arsenal went into that match 15th in the Premier League table after a horrendous run of form, but it heralded a turn of fortune for Arteta.

A year on, and Arteta’s faith in youth has been rewarded - and has given the club a sense of direction again. Arsenal could cement their fourth-place position with three points at Carrow Road today.

Norwich vs Arsenal

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich manager Dean Smith has seen his side go five Premier League matches without a win as they look to climb off the bottom of the table this afternoon.

A gap is starting to open up with the sides ahead of Norwich and Smith said the 2-0 defeat to his former team Aston Villa was the poorest his side have been since he took charge in November.

Norwich host fourth-placed Arsenal today and Smith said that his side will be confident at Carrow Road, as they view everyone apart from the top three of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as “beatable” in their survival fight.

“The games that we have played before that (Villa defeat) have been really good,” Smith said. “Our performance levels have been up there. If we can reach those levels, then we will win football games.

“You have got three outstanding teams at the top at the moment, who seem to be the ones who are not getting beat at all. The others at the bottom, and certainly ourselves, can look above and see that there are beatable teams. Our performance against Manchester United proved to us that we could be a match against anyone.”

Norwich vs Arsenal

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Charlie Patino made a dream start to his Arsenal career as he came off the bench to score in the 5-1 win over Sunderland on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was making his Arsenal debut and has been named on the bench again today for the trip to Carrow Road.

With Arsenal facing Wolves in a little more than 48 hours, the youngster could find himself making his Premier League debut at some point this week.

“Charlie is with us more and more in training sessions, [Tuesday] was his first competitive match which was a beautiful day for him and everybody involved in the club and we’ll go slowly from there,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.

“If we need him, we’ll use him if the numbers are quiet and we have to throw him in there when we believe he’s ready and he’s making the right steps and we’re really happy with where we are.”

Norwich vs Arsenal

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Today marks two years since Mikel Arteta first took charge of Arsenal, which was a 1-1 draw to Bournemouth. There have been plenty of highs and lows in the Spaniard’s tenure so far, and questions remain over how far the club have progressed during that time.

One thing that is for sure, though, is that there has been an overhaul of Arsenal’s squad, led by the emerging talents of youngsters such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli - which Arteta says points to a brighter future.

“I’m most proud of the atmosphere, the environment and the culture we have around the club and the sense of unity that we have from everybody who works at the club,” he said this week.

“The sense of unity that we have with our supporters I think has come a long, long way. I think I have made a lot of mistakes for sure in this period, I would need to have time to reflect on that, but I don’t know, I wish I had six trophies here next to me because that’s what this club deserves!”

Norwich vs Arsenal: Team news

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal have confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all tested positive for Covid-19.

Norwich vs Arsenal: Team news

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal make just the one change from last weekend’s 4-1 win over Leeds in the Premier League, with Rob Holding coming in for Takehiro Tomiyasu, in a move that will see Ben White shift over to right back. Emile Smith Rowe is joined on the bench by Charlie Patino and the returning Albert Sambi Lokonga.

It’s almost been two weeks since Norwich’s last game. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn makes his first Premier League start in place of Tim Krul, while Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell come in for Jacob Sorensen and Todd Cantwell, who is on their bench.

Norwich vs Arsenal: Team news

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Dowell, Placheta; Pukki

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Norwich vs Arsenal: Team news

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Norwich have a host of problems with Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica, Christoph Zimmermann, Mathias Normann and Andrew Omobamidele ruled out due to injury. Ozan Kabak is a doubt while Christos Tzolis, Lukas Rupp, Pierre Lees-Melou and Josh Sargent are all short of match fitness after contracting Covid.

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t feature after being sidelined by Arteta, while Sead Kolasinac is ruled out. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is unlikely to play as talks continue over a January exit while Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are absent due to Covid.

Norwich host Arsenal on Boxing Day

11:04 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Norwich host Arsenal in the Premier League.

Dean Smith is still contending with several absences after a serious outbreak of Covid within his squad that caused the Canaries’ fixture against West Ham to be postponed last weekend. Norwich will now play twice in the space of 48 hours, starting with Arsenal this afternoon, with Smith condemning the schedule as “lunacy”.

Meanwhile, Arsenal arrive at Carrow Road in fine form, having won three league games in succession to move back inside the top four while a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals only increased the positive sense of momentum at the club.