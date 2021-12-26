Norwich 0-1 Arsenal LIVE! Saka goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Norwich vs Arsenal LIVE!

After three straight wins in the Premier League, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their position in fourth place when they travel to bottom side Norwich.

Arsenal are flying at the moment under Mikel Arteta and have opened up a four-point lead over fifth-placed West Ham.

The teams directly below them do have games in hand but the Gunners will fancy their chances of another win to put the pressure on their top-four rivals.

A win for Arsenal would move them to within three points of third-placed Chelsea, who are not in action until later on Boxing Day when they travel to Aston Villa.

Norwich go into the game off the back of three straight defeats under Dean Smith, and they have been struggling with a Covid outbreak in their squad.

With kick-off at 3pm BST, follow all the action with Simon Collings at Carrow Road and Malik Ouzia.

GOAL! Saka puts Arsenal ahead

How to watch: Not broadcast in UK

Norwich team news

Arsenal team news: Aubameyang, Tomiyasu out

Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Arsenal

15:23 , Malik Ouzia

23 mins: Odegaard’s hobbling around after being caught by McLean. It was a definite foul but nothing given. Looks like a sore one but nothing lasting and he’ll run it off.

15:18 , Malik Ouzia

17 mins: Lovely feet from Odegaard, who is running the show, and his little disguised pass is so good that it also fools Lacazette. The Frenchman would’ve been in if he’d just let it run across him but he controls instinctively and is crowded out.

15:13 , Malik Ouzia

12 mins: Thomas Partey looks much more like his old self recently, He’s just pinged a lovely cross-field ball, first time to Saka, and he looks in the mood. Having Xhaka alongside him must help.

Simon Collings is at Carrow Road

15:12 , Malik Ouzia

A nice goal from Arsenal. There has been a marked change in recent weeks where they are pressing higher to win the ball. We saw the benefits of it there, excellent from Tierney.

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Arsenal | Bukayo Saka 6'

15:08 , Malik Ouzia

Didn’t take long!

Arsenal nick it high up the pitch and they’re away, with Lacazette, then Martinelli and then Odegaard eventually laying into Saka. The winger checks inside onto his left and then slides low into the bottom corner. Too easy.

KICK-OFF!

15:01 , Malik Ouzia

We are underway...

14:55 , Malik Ouzia

Right then, five minutes to go and the teams will be out any minute now. Fingers crossed for a good’un.

14:42 , Malik Ouzia

Emile Smith Rowe really is being made to work for his appearances at the moment. The England international was in terrific form before picking up an injury and has scored off the bench in each of his last two games after returning but is still only among the subs today.

With the quick turnaround to Wolves on the 28th, he’ll surely come into the lineup next time out.

14:29 , Malik Ouzia

That right-back conundrum really is remarkable for Arsenal.

They’ve got their two specialist right-backs out with Covid, plus their next two most likely deputies. It looks like Ben White will start there, which, in fairness, he has done before for Brighton.

Here’s our man Simon Collings at Carrow Road...

14:20 , Malik Ouzia

It looks like Ben White will fill in at right-back for Arsenal.



🗣 Here’s @sr_collings with his thoughts on the team news from Carrow Road #NORARS pic.twitter.com/ooPYEjhhae — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 26, 2021

Arsenal hit by Covid cases

14:14 , Malik Ouzia

Cedric, Tomiyasu and Maitland-Niles all miss out on today's squad after testing positive with Covid.



Get well soon lads ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021

Norwich team news

14:05 , Malik Ouzia

Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams, Dowell, Gilmour, McLean, Placheta, Pukki, Sargent.

Subs: Byram, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Giannoulis, McGovern, Idah.

Arsenal team news

14:03 , Malik Ouzia

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Mari, Elneny, Patino, Lokonga, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

13:50 , Malik Ouzia

And we should have confirmed team news from Carrow Road in around ten minutes’ time...

Head-to-head record

13:40 , Malik Ouzia

The Canaries have only won one game against Arsenal in the last 29 years.

Norwich wins: 11

Draws: 20

Arsenal wins: 30

Standard Sport prediction

13:32 , Malik Ouzia

Arsenal looked too hot to handle versus Leeds and another away day at a struggling side should yield a similar result.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Arsenal team news

13:21 , Malik Ouzia

Arteta will decide whether to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in from the cold. Aubameyang has missed the last four games since being dropped and stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

Arsenal made plenty of changes for their Carabao Cup win over Sunderland and they are likely to revert back to the team that beat Leeds ahead of this trip to Norwich.

A big debate for Arteta is what to do with Emile Smith Rowe as the attacking midfielder now faces competition for his spot out wide.

Gabriel Martinelli has impressed in recent games and will hope to keep his place on the left hand side.

There are also concerns over Takehiro Tomiyasu, who sustained a muscle issue at Leeds and was rested for the game against Sunderland.

(PA)

Norwich team news

13:04 , Malik Ouzia

For Norwich, Christoph Zimmermann (foot), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Grant Hanley (shoulder) are set to miss out for the Canaries but Milot Rashica and Mathias Normann (both groin) could return.

Lukas Rupp, Joshua Sargent and Pierre Lees-Melou all sat out recent action due to Covid-19, with manager Smith yet to confirm if they are available.

Merry Christmas!

12:52 , Malik Ouzia

Hope you all had a cracker yesterday and are now settled in for the traditional Boxing Day feast of football.

We’ve not got quite the full fixture list but things are looking better on the Covid postponement front than they were last weekend.

Arsenal have been pretty fortunate so far, with none of their games called off - can they take advantage and continue their excellent recent form this afternoon?

Good afternoon!

12:37 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Norwich City and Arsenal.

We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of a 3pm kick-off...