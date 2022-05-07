Norwich v West Ham: match preview

Two teams reeling from significant recent blows face off, with Dean Smith’s relegated Norwich now targeting nothing more than a bit of pride to take into another Championship season and, realistically, second bottom at best. They must do so without Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent, confirmed as out for the rest of the season. The suddenness of the wounds West Ham sustained in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final are arguably harder to recover from, and they arrive at Carrow Road on a run of five matches without a win. One point from their past four league games has left their hopes of another season of European football in the balance – those dreams of a Champions League place feel like they are from a long, long time ago. Stuart Goodwin

Sunday 2pm

Venue Carrow Road

Last season n/a

Referee Robert Jones

This season G11 Y31 R0 2.81 cards/game

Odds H 15-4 A 11-13 D 3-1

NORWICH

Subs from McGovern, Gunn, Tzolis, Gibbs, Placheta, Gilmour, Sørensen, Springett, Williams, Rupp, Hanley

Doubtful None

Injured Idah (knee, unknown), Omobamidele (back, unknown), Kabak (hamstring, unknown), Zimmermann (hip, unknown), McLean (ankle, unknown), Sargent (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y49 R1

Form LDWLLL

Leading scorer Pukki 10

WEST HAM

Subs from Areola, Randolph, Alese, Fredericks, Baptiste, Kral, Chesters, Perkins, Noble, Johnson, Masuaku, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Doubtful None

Injured Ogbonna (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y44 R3

Form LWLDLL

Leading scorer Bowen 10